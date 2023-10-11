Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

OSIRIS-REx ea NASA e Khutlisa Mehlala e tsoang ho Asteroid Bennu, Ho kenyeletsoa le Metsi

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 11, 2023
OSIRIS-REx ea NASA e Khutlisa Mehlala e tsoang ho Asteroid Bennu, Ho kenyeletsoa le Metsi

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully brought back samples from the asteroid Bennu, and preliminary findings reveal the presence of not only carbon but also water. This is a significant discovery, as carbon and water are essential building blocks for life on Earth and potentially beyond.

The sample collection from Bennu consists of various-sized rocks, dust particles, and intermediate-sized particles. According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the carbon-rich asteroid sample is the largest ever delivered to Earth, with the potential to help scientists investigate the origins of life on our planet.

Since the samples arrived on Earth on September 25, scientists have begun studying them, and the initial findings are just the beginning. NASA plans to continue analyzing the particles and will establish a registry for other scientists to borrow portions of the samples for further research. Some samples will also be exhibited in museums.

The study of these asteroid samples holds immense scientific value. Over the next few decades, scientists will unravel the secrets held within the rocks and dust, providing insights into the formation of our solar system, the origins of life, and potential measures to prevent asteroid collisions with Earth.

Excitingly, additional unexpected “bonus asteroid material” was found on the collector head, canister lid, and base. NASA’s Johnson Space Center is prepared with specialized tools to study this exciting extra material.

OSIRIS-REx, the spacecraft responsible for this incredible mission, grabbed the sample from Bennu in 2020. After spending 18 months observing and analyzing the asteroid, the spacecraft has successfully returned to Earth. However, OSIRIS-REx’s journey is not over yet. It will now embark on a new mission called OSIRIS-APEX, where it will head to another asteroid named Apophis.

(Mohloli: NASA)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

'Ring of Fire' Ho Fifala ha Letsatsi ho Khanyetsa Linaha Tsa Amerika

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

NASA e sibolla Metsi le Carbon ho Sample ea Asteroid

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Ho Fifala ha Letsatsi Litsong tsa Matsoalloa: Ho Hlompha Lithuto tsa Setso le Setso

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

U hlotsoe

Science

'Ring of Fire' Ho Fifala ha Letsatsi ho Khanyetsa Linaha Tsa Amerika

Oct 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA e sibolla Metsi le Carbon ho Sample ea Asteroid

Oct 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Ho Fifala ha Letsatsi Litsong tsa Matsoalloa: Ho Hlompha Lithuto tsa Setso le Setso

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio o Fetola Bophelo Boela Lefatšeng ka mor'a Mosebetsi oa Sepakapaka oa Selemo

Oct 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments