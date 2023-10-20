Leqhoa la Greenland le ka 'na la hanana le ho futhumala ha lefatše ho feta kamoo ho neng ho nahanoa pele

Phuputso e ncha e hatisitsoeng haufinyane e fana ka maikutlo a hore leqhoa la Greenland le ka khona ho mamella ho futhumala ha lefatše ho feta kamoo ho neng ho lumeloa pele. Bafuputsi ba fumane hore leqhoa le sebetsa butle ha le futhumala ke batho, ho bolelang hore ho khaola likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše lilemong tse makholo a seng makae tse tlang ho ka le thibela ho qhibiliha.
Phuputso, e entsoeng ke bafuputsi ba Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research le Univesithi ea Arctic ea Norway, e sebelisitse mehlala ea lik'homphieutha ho etsisa liphello tse ka bang teng tsa maemo a fapaneng a mocheso holim'a leqhoa. Ba ile ba etsa qeto ea hore le haeba mocheso o matla oa mocheso o ka feta ka nakoana, ho ntse ho ka khoneha ho thibela boemo bo ka fellang ka ho phahama ho hoholo ha metsi a leoatle ka lilemo tse makholo a likete.
Leha ho le joalo, bafuputsi ba hatisa hore sena ha se bolele hore boiteko ba ho loantša phetoho ea maemo a leholimo bo lokela ho phomotsoa. Ba bolela hore ho fokotsa ho tsoa ha likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše le ho rarolla ho futhumala ha lefatše ho ntse ho le bohlokoa ebile ho potlakile. Boithuto bona bo totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho tsitsisa mocheso oa lefats'e o sa feteng likhato tse 1.5 tsa Celsius kaholimo ho maemo a pele ho indasteri ho thibela ho qhibiliha ho eketsehileng ha leqhoa.
Leqhoa la Greenland le akaretsa hoo e ka bang 80% ea sehlekehleke se seholo ka ho fetisisa lefatšeng 'me hona joale se tlatsetsa ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle. Haeba e ne e ka qhibiliha ka ho feletseng, maemo a leoatle a lefats'e a ne a tla nyoloha ka maoto a ka bang 24, e leng se tla fella ka liphello tse senyang bakeng sa metse e lebōpong la leoatle lefatšeng ka bophara.
Phuputso ena e fana ka tšepo ea hore haeba ho ka nkoa bohato hang-hang ho fokotsa ho ntšoa ha likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše, boemo bo bobe ka ho fetisisa ba ho putlama ha leqhoa le ho phahama ho matla ha leoatle ho ka qojoa. Leha ho le joalo, nako ea phokotso ea mesi e bohlokoa, kaha tieho ea lilemo tse fetang makholo a 'maloa e ntse e ka lebisa ho phahama ho hoholo ha metsi a leoatle.
Qetellong, le hoja thuto e fana ka maikutlo a hore leqhoa la Greenland le ka 'na la khona ho mamella ho futhumala ha lefatše, le hatisa tlhokahalo ea ho nka khato e potlakileng ho sebetsana le phetoho ea maemo a leholimo le ho fokotsa likotsi tse amanang le ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa.
