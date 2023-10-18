Boithuto bo bonts'a Keketseho ea Leqhoa la Leqhoa ho la Greenland le ho Fokotsa ho qhibiliha ho Antarctica

Phuputso ea morao-rao e entsoeng ke bafuputsi Univesithing ea Utrecht le Univesithi ea California, Irvine (UCI) e senotse hore leqhoa le qhibilihang holim'a metsi Greenland le ntse le eketseha lilemong tse mashome tsa morao tjena, ha Antarctica e ntse e fokotseha. Bo-rasaense ba ile ba shebana le karolo ea katabatic le moea oa Foehn ts'ebetsong ea ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa la Greenland. Meea ena, e tlisang moea o futhumetseng le o omileng litlhōrōng tsa leqhoa, e kentse letsoho keketsehong e fetang 10% ea ho qhibiliha Greenland lilemong tse leshome tse fetileng. Leha ho le joalo, tšusumetso ea bona holim'a leqhoa la Antarctica e fokotsehile ka 32%.
Boithuto bona bo sebelisitse lipapiso tsa boemo ba leholimo ba tikoloho ho lekola litlamorao tsa meea ena holim'a leqhoa ho Greenland le Antarctica. Liphetho li bonts'itse hore meea e theohang ke eona e ikarabellang bakeng sa palo e kholo ea leqhoa le qhibilihang libakeng tseo ka bobeli. Ho qhibiliha hona ha holim'a metsi ho lebisa ho phalloeng ha metsi le leqhoa la hydrofracture, ho bakang ho phalla ha metsi a hloekileng ho ea maoatleng 'me qetellong ho tlatsetsa ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle.
Charlie Zender, sengoli-'moho sa thuto le moprofesa oa UCI oa Earth system science, o hatelletse hore le hoja tšusumetso ea meea e le ea bohlokoa, tšusumetso ea ho futhumala ha lefatše e fapane karolong e ka Boroa ea Lefatše le Leboea. Greenland, mocheso oa mocheso o kopantsoeng le liphello tsa moea o lebisitse ho keketseho ea 34% ea ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa ka holim'a metsi. Zender o re sena se bakoa ke tšusumetso ea ho futhumala ha lefatše ho North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), e bakileng khatello e tlase e tloaelehileng ea latitude le ho tlisa moea o futhumetseng Greenland le Arctic.
Ka lehlakoreng le leng, ho tloha ka 2000, Antarctica e bile le phokotseho ea ho qhibiliha ha holim'a metsi hoo e ka bang 15%. Phokotso ena e bakiloe haholo-holo ke ho fokotseha ha metsi a theohang a hlahisoang ke moea ka lebaka la ho putlama ha lishelefo tse peli tsa leqhoa Hloahloeng ea Antarctic. Ho phaella moo, ho tsosolosoa ha lesoba la ozone sebakeng sa stratosphere sa Antarctic ho fane ka tšireletso ea nakoana, ho sireletsa bokaholimo hore bo se ke ba qhibiliha.
Ho bohlokoa ho beha leihlo le ho fana ka mohlala oa ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa la Greenland le Antarctica ha leqhoa la tsona le ntse le senyeha, kaha hajoale li boloka metsi a fetang limithara tse 200 ho tsoa leoatleng. Ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa lena ho se ho tlatselitse ho phahamang ha leoatle ka 0.75-inch ho tloha ka 1992. Le hoja Greenland e bile eona mokhanni ea ka sehloohong oa ho phahama ha leoatle lilemong tse mashome tsa morao tjena, Antarctica e ntse e tsoela pele 'me qetellong e tla laola boemo ba leoatle nakong e tlang. tsoha.
mehloling
- Thuto: "Lits'ebetso le Liphapang tsa Moea tse Associated Melt Pakeng tsa Greenland le Antarctic Ice Sheets" e phatlalalitsoeng ho Geophysical Research Letters
- EcoWatch - Mabapi le Rōna: E thehiloe ka 2005 joalo ka koranta ea tikoloho ea Ohio, EcoWatch ke sethala sa dijithale se ikemiselitseng ho hatisa boleng, litaba tse thehiloeng mahlaleng mabapi le litaba tsa tikoloho, lisosa le tharollo.