Mokhoa o Mocha o Lumella ho Phetoha ha Liphatsa tsa lefutso ka Nako e le 'Ngoe ho Liphoofolo

Bafuputsi ba ETH Zurich ba thehile mokhoa o lumellang hore ho be le liphetoho tse ngata tsa liphatsa tsa lefutso liseleng tsa phoofolo e le 'ngoe ho sebelisa sekere sa lefutso sa CRISPR-Cas. Lisele tsa litho tsa 'mele ka bomong li fetotsoe liphatsa tsa lefutso ka mokhoa o kang oa mosaic, 'me sele ka 'ngoe e na le phatsa e le 'ngoe feela e fetotsoeng. Mokhoa ona o nolofalletsa bo-rasaense ho ithuta liphello tsa liphetoho tse sa tšoaneng tsa liphatsa tsa lefutso tekong e le 'ngoe.
Bafuputsi ba ile ba sebelisa mokhoa ona ka katleho ho litoeba tse hōlileng, ba tšoaea lekhetlo la pele o etsoa liphoofolong tse phelang. Ba sebelisitse kokoana e amanang le adeno-associated (AAV) ho isa litaelo liseleng tsa litoeba bakeng sa timetso ea liphatsa tsa lefutso. Ka ho tšoaetsa litoeba ka motsoako oa livaerase tse jereng litaelo tse fapaneng, li ile tsa khona ho tima liphatsa tsa lefutso tse fapaneng liseleng tsa boko.
Ba sebelisa mokhoa ona, bafuputsi ba ile ba fumana lintlha tse ncha mabapi le lefu le sa tloaelehang la lefutso ho batho le tsejoang e le 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Ba tsepamisitse maikutlo ho liphatsa tsa lefutso tse 29 sebakeng sa chromosomal tse amanang le lefu lena mme ba fumana hore tse tharo tsa liphatsa tsena tsa lefutso li na le karolo e kholo ho se sebetseng ha lisele tsa boko. Boithuto bona bo boetse bo senotse lipaterone liseleng tsa toeba tse hopotsang lefu la schizophrenia le autism spectrum disorder. Litaba tsena tse ncha li ka lebisa ho nts'etsopele ea lithethefatsi tse lefang tšebetso e sa tloaelehang ea liphatsa tsa lefutso.
Mokhoa ona o na le ts'ebeliso ho feta ho ithuta bothata bona ba lefutso. E ka sebelisoa ho ithuta mathata a mang a lefutso le mafu a nang le liphatsa tsa lefutso tse ngata tse amehang. Bafuputsi ba rera ho eketsa palo ea liphatsa tsa lefutso tse fetotsoeng ho tloha ho 29 ea hona joale ho ea ho makholo a 'maloa ka teko. Ba kentse kopo ea patent ho thekenoloji mme ba ntse ba theha sephetho sa ho ntlafatsa le ho sebelisa mokhoa ona.
mehloling
– ETH Zurich: Bafuputsi ka nako e le 'ngoe ba fetola mefuta e mengata ea liphatsa tsa lefutso lithong tse ngata ka kalafo e le' ngoe ea CRISPR-Cas9.
– Tlhaho: Li-nockouts tsa sele e le 'ngoe tsa CRISPR-Cas9 tse ngata li senola likarolo tse ikhethileng tsa lefutso molemong oa ho sebetsa ha sele.