Bokamoso ba Lipatlisiso tsa Liphatsa tsa lefutso: Tsoelo-pele ho Theknoloji ea CRISPR

Bafuputsi ba ETH Zurich ba entse tsoelo-pele e kholo lefapheng la phetoho ea liphatsa tsa lefutso ka mokhoa oa bona o mocha o ba lumellang ho fetola liphatsa tsa lefutso ka sele e 'ngoe le e' ngoe ka tsela e fapaneng ho liphoofolo. Mokhoa ona oa katleho o na le monyetla oa ho fetola lipatlisiso tsa liphatsa tsa lefutso ka ho nolofalletsa bo-rasaense ho ithuta liphello tsa liphetoho tse ngata tsa liphatsa tsa lefutso tekong e le 'ngoe. Pejana, bafuputsi ba ne ba tla tlameha ho etsa liteko tse ngata tsa liphoofolo, e 'ngoe le e' ngoe e shebane le phetoho e fapaneng ea liphatsa tsa lefutso. Mokhoa o mocha, o sebelisang sekere sa liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa CRISPR-Cas, ka nako e le 'ngoe o etsa liphetoho tse ngata tsa liphatsa tsa lefutso ka har'a lisele tsa phoofolo e le' ngoe, e tšoanang le mosaic. Le hoja sele e 'ngoe le e' ngoe e na le liphatsa tsa lefutso tse fetotsoeng, liphetoho li fapana ho pholletsa le lisele tse fapaneng ka har'a setho, ho lumella tlhahlobo e nepahetseng.
Phuputsong e matla e hatisitsoeng ho Nature, bafuputsi ba ETH Zurich ba sebelisitse mokhoa ona ka katleho ho litoeba tse hōlileng. Ka ho sebelisa kokoana-hloko e amanang le adeno-associated (AAV) e le mokhoa oa ho fana, ba ile ba khona ho lebisa tlhokomelo le ho fetola liphatsa tsa lefutso tse itseng liseleng tsa litoeba. Bafuputsi ba tsepamisitse maikutlo ho liphatsa tsa lefutso tsa 29 tse sebetsang bokong ba mouse mme ba ithuta litlaleho tsa RNA tsa lisele tsa boko ka bomong ka mor'a ho fetola mofuta o mong le o mong. Ka tlhahlobo ena, ba ile ba fumana liphatsa tsa lefutso tse tharo tseo haholo-holo li ikarabellang bakeng sa ho se sebetse ha lisele tsa boko bokong bo sa tloaelehang ba lefutso bo tsejoang e le 22q11.2 deletion syndrome. Ho feta moo, ba fumane lipaterone liseleng tsa litoeba tse tšoanang le matšoao a schizophrenia le autism spectrum disorders.
Bokhoni ba ho ithuta mathata a liphatsa tsa lefutso ho liphoofolo tse hōlileng ka ho feletseng bo ntšetsa pele lipatlisiso tšimong. Mokhoa ona o mocha ke oa bohlokoa ka ho khetheha bakeng sa mafu a rarahaneng a kang schizophrenia, moo liphatsa tsa lefutso tse ngata li phethang karolo. Mokhoa ona o ka sebelisoa ho batlisisa tšebetso e sa tloaelehang ea liphatsa tsa lefutso le ho hlahisa litlhare tse ka lefellang liphoso tsena. Bafuputsi ba se ba ntse ba batla ho atolosa palo ea liphatsa tsa lefutso tse fetotsoeng ka teko ho tloha ho 29 ho ea ho makholo a 'maloa, ho etsa hore mokhoa ona o be matla le ho feta.
ETH Zurich e kentse kopo ea tokelo ea molao ho theknoloji ena e ncha, 'me bafuputsi ba rera ho theha leano la ho ntlafatsa le ho sebelisa mokhoa ona. Tsoelo-pele ea theknoloji ea CRISPR e butse menyetla e sa feleng ea lipatlisiso tsa biomedical, e lumellang bo-rasaense ho fumana boitsebiso bo bongata ho tsoa tekong e le 'ngoe le ho potlakisa ho batla lisosa tsa limolek'hule tsa mafu a rarahaneng a lefutso.
