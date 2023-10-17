Liteko tse Matlafatsang tsa Matla a Khoheli a Kamano e Akaretsang Khahlanong le Maikutlo a Astrophysical

Kakaretso ea Relativity (GR) e bile mohlala o atlehileng haholo oa matla a khoheli, o fetang teko e 'ngoe le e 'ngoe e lahliloeng ho oona ka mebala e fofang. Leha ho le joalo, e tsejoa e sa phethahala 'me ha e lumellane ka botlalo le likhopolo tse ling tsa motheo tsa fisiks. Maqhubu a khoheli (GWs) a fumanoeng ke liteko tsa LIGO a fana ka monyetla o mocha oa ho lekola bonnete ba GR. Ka ho ithuta ho kheloha lipakeng tsa maqhubu a GW a boletsoeng esale pele le a hlokometsoeng, litsebi tsa fisiks li ka batla fisiks ho feta GR.
Ho sekaseka lintlha tsa GW, ho sebelisoa mehlala ea menyetla ea Bayesian. Mefuta ena e lekanya monyetla oa ho ba le waveform e fanoeng data. E kenyelletsa mekhoa e amanang le mehlala e hlalosang ho kheloha ho tloha ho GR le palo ea batho ba likoti tse ntšo ho ea ho data e hlokometsoeng. Tlhahlobo ea Bayesian e boetse e itšetleha ka lintho tse tlang pele, tseo e leng kabo ea menyetla e emelang tsebo ea pele ea liparamente. Lintho tse tlang pele li ka ba tse rutang kapa tse se nang tsebo, ho latela kutloisiso ea rona ea pele ea liparamente.
Phephetso e 'ngoe ea ho hlahloba GR ho sebelisa lintlha tsa GW ke kamano e matla pakeng tsa li-parameter tse hlalosang palo ea batho ba li-black hole binaries le li-parameter tse hlalosang ho kheloha ho tloha ho GR. Maikutlo a fosahetseng ka palo ea batho ba nang le masoba a matšo a ka ba le leeme mabapi le ho kheloha ho tloha ho GR. Mohlala, ho nka junifomo pele ho batho ba lesoba le letšo ha ho latela kabo ea molao oa matla ho ka lebisa sephethong se leeme.
Ho bontša tšusumetso ea menahano ea astrophysical, bangoli ba ile ba bapisa mehlala le li-presors tse tšoanang ho mehlala e nang le lintho tse tlang pele tse susumetsoang ke astrophysically. Liphello li bontšitse phapang e khōlō kabong ea morao-rao. Ho kenyelletsoa ha tlhahisoleseding ea astrophysical ho ile ha etsa hore ho be le khetho ea li-binary tse nang le litekanyo tse lekanang tsa boima, e leng se ileng sa fella ka ho kopana ha molumo o tlaase oa ho lla le ho fokotseha ho hoholo ho fosahetseng.
Bangoli ba boetse ba sebelisitse data ea LIGO ho thibela boima ba graviton, karolo e inahaneloang e hokahanyang litšebelisano tsa khoheli. Ka ho kenyelletsa lintho tse tlang pele tsa astrophysical, tšitiso ea boima ba graviton e ile ea fokotsoa, ea bontša tšehetso e kholo bakeng sa graviton e ngata le tšehetso e fokolang bakeng sa ho kheloha ho tloha ho GR.
Qetellong, bangoli ba hatisa bohlokoa ba ho kenyelletsa lintlha tsa bohlokoa tsa astrophysical litekong tsa GR ho sebelisa lintlha tsa GW. Lintlha tsena tsa pele li thusa ho fokotsa leeme ho tsoa ho li-pre-primers tse sa tsebeng letho le ho ntlafatsa ho nepahala ha maikutlo. Leha ho le joalo, ho bohlokoa ho etsa mohlala oa sebaka sa pele hantle le ho hlokomela leeme le ka 'nang la e-ba teng.
