Science

Litsebi tsa linaleli li Phetha Mesebetsi ka Seteisheneng sa Machaba sa Space Space

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 20, 2023
Ten residents are currently living on the International Space Station (ISS), which serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. Three new crew members arrived on September 19 and have begun adjusting to life in weightlessness.

Loral O’Hara of NASA and Nikolai Chub of Roscosmos are both first-time orbital residents, and they have already taken on various maintenance tasks. O’Hara processed water samples to assess water quality aboard the station, while Chub participated in an experiment to evaluate cardiovascular and respiratory function.

The two new crew members, along with Flight Engineer Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, were transported to the ISS on the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft. Kononenko spent part of his day transferring cargo from the Soyuz and adapting to life aboard the station.

In preparation for their departure on September 27, Astronaut Frank Rubio of NASA, Commander Sergey Prokopyev, and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos spent time familiarizing themselves with life on orbit and completing training for the manual controlled descent of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

Other Expedition 69 crew members who arrived in August have settled into their routines and are actively engaged in various tasks. NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli collected blood pressure data, Andreas Mogensen of ESA tested a new lighting system to help maintain circadian rhythm, Satoshi Furukawa of JAXA performed maintenance tasks on the Internal Ball Camera, and Konstantin Borisov of Roscosmos focused on orbital plumbing tasks.

The crew members on the ISS continue to work on their assigned tasks, contributing to scientific research and the study of space.

mehloling

  • Setsi sa Naha sa Khalase
  • NASA
  • Roscosmos
  • European Space Agency
  • Mokhatlo oa Japane oa Tlhatlhobo ea Aerospace

By Mampho Brescia

