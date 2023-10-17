Seabe sa Meea ho qhibilihisa Leqhoa le Leqhoa ho la Greenland le Antarctica

Bafuputsi Univesithing ea California, Irvine le Utrecht University ba fumane hore leqhoa le holim'a metsi Greenland le ntse le qhibiliha ka lebelo le ntseng le eketseha lilemong tse mashome tsa morao tjena, athe mokhoa oa Antarctica o ntse o leba ka lehlakoreng le leng. Bakeng sa phuputso e phatlalalitsoeng koranteng ea American Geophysical Union Geophysical Research Letters, bo-rasaense ba tsepamisitse maikutlo karolong ea Foehn le meea ea katabatic, meea e tlaase e tlisang moea o futhumetseng, o omileng ho kopana le leqhoa. Ba fumane hore ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa la Greenland ho amanang le meea ena ho eketsehile ka ho feta 10% lilemong tse 20 tse fetileng, ha tšusumetso ea meea holim'a leqhoa la Antarctic e fokotsehile ka 32%.
Patlisiso e bonts'itse hore meea e theohelang tlaase ke eona e ikarabellang bakeng sa palo e kholo ea leqhoa le qhibilihang libakeng tseo ka bobeli. Ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa holim'a metsi ho baka ho phalla ha metsi le leqhoa la hydrofracture, ho eketsa metsi a hloekileng ho ea maoatleng le ho tlatsetsa ho phahama ha metsi a leoatle. Leha ho le joalo, boitšoaro ba ho futhumala ha lefatše karolong e ka Leboea le e ka Boroa ea Lefatše bo lebisitse liphellong tse fapaneng Greenland le Antarctica.
Greenland, ho qhibiliha ha holim'a metsi ho khannoang ke moea ho mpefatsoa ke ho futhumala ha sehleke-hleke, 'me khanya ea letsatsi e le 'ngoe e lekaneng ho qhibilihisa leqhoa. Motsoako oa kholo ea 10% ea mocheso o khannoang ke moea oa ho qhibiliha le mocheso oa moea o futhumetseng o entse hore ho be le keketseho ea 34% ea kakaretso ea ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa. Bangoli ba bolela hore phello ena, ka karolo e itseng, ke tšusumetso ea ho futhumala ha lefatše ho North Atlantic Oscillation, e tlisitseng moea o futhumetseng Greenland le libakeng tse ling tsa Arctic.
Ka lehlakoreng le leng, kakaretso ea ho qhibiliha ha bokaholimo ba Antarctic e theohile ka hoo e ka bang 15% ho tloha ka 2000. Leha ho le joalo, phokotso e bakiloe haholo ke phokotseho ea 32% ea ho qhibiliha ho hlahisoang ke moea ho theosa Hloahloeng ea Antarctic, moo likhakeletsi tse peli tsa leqhoa tse kotsing li seng li putlame. Ho tsoela pele ho hlaphoheloa ha lesoba la ozone la Antarctic stratospheric, le sibollotsoeng ka bo-1980, ho thusa ka nakoana ho sireletsa bokaholimo hore bo se ke ba qhibiliha.
Bafuputsi ba totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho beha leihlo le ho etsa mohlala ho qhibiliha ha leqhoa Greenland le Antarctica, hammoho le ho ithuta kamano pakeng tsa moea le leqhoa maemong a phetoho ea maemo a leholimo. Ba tšepa hore lipatlisiso tsena li tla kenya letsoho ho matlafatseng mekhoa ea tsamaiso ea Lefatše e sebelisoang ho saense ea boemo ba leholimo.
Phuputso ena e entsoe ke bafuputsi ba Univesithi ea California, Irvine le Utrecht University, ka tšehetso ea lichelete ho tsoa Lefapheng la Matla la US, National Science Foundation, le Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research.
Mehloli: Univesithi ea California, Irvine le Utrecht University