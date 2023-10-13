Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Mehato ea Pele e Sirelelitsoeng Hantle ea Phorusrhacidae e Fumanetsoeng Argentina

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 13, 2023
Mehato ea Pele e Sirelelitsoeng Hantle ea Phorusrhacidae e Fumanetsoeng Argentina

A team of paleontologists from Universidad Nacional de La Pampa, in collaboration with LA. TE. Andes S.A, has uncovered the first known well-preserved footprints of Phorusrhacidae, also known as “terror birds.” These flightless birds, resembling ostriches, inhabited South America during the Cenozoic era. The recent discovery provides valuable insights into the behaviors and characteristics of these intriguing creatures.

The Phorusrhacidae were large, flightless birds with elongated legs and powerful beaks. They relied on their speed to chase and capture prey, using their beaks and sharp claws to incapacitate it. Fossil evidence suggests that these birds ranged in height from 1 to 2 meters and could weigh up to 70 kg.

The newly discovered footprints belong to a medium-sized Phorusrhacidae of the Mesembriornithinae subfamily. They were found in a coastal outcrop on the San Matías Gulf, near the shore. The tracks exhibit wrinkle traces, wave ripples, and mud cracks, indicating that they were made on a mudflat. Based on the depth of the footprints, the researchers estimated the bird’s weight to be around 55 kg, and it had a hip height of 0.81 m. The footprints suggest that the bird was running at a speed of 2.74 m/s.

The unique pattern of the footprints and the posture of the individual prints provide evidence that Phorusrhacidae had developed adaptations for swift running and efficiently hunting down their prey. The presence of a claw on their foot, similar to Velociraptors, indicates their ability to capture and kill their victims effectively.

This discovery sheds light on the locomotion and predatory behaviors of Phorusrhacidae, enhancing our understanding of these fascinating creatures that roamed South America millions of years ago.

mehloling
– Litlaleho tsa mahlale (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-023-43771-x

By Mampho Brescia

