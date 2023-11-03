Leeto la CubeSats: Mokhoa oa Novel o Lekiloeng bakeng sa ho Lula ho Asteroid

Selemo ho tloha joale, European Space Agency (ESA) e ikemiselitse ho qala mosebetsi oa Hera, e tla ba sefofane sa bobeli sa batho ho hlahloba asteroid Didymos. Le ha thomo ea NASA ea DART e kile ea thulana le Dimorphos's moonlet Dimorphos, Hera e ikemiselitse ho batlisisa phello ea crater e setseng morao le ho fana ka leseli mabapi le ts'ireletso ea polanete khahlano le asteroids.
E le karolo ea lenaneo la ESA la Tšireletso ea Lipolanete, morero oa mantlha oa Hera ke ho ithuta liphello tsa thomo ea DART ho Dimorphos le Didymos, ho thusa bo-rasaense ho ithuta haholoanyane ka ho thibela litšokelo tse ka bang teng tsa asteroid lefatšeng. Ho feta moo, Hera e sebetsa e le thomo ea pontšo ea theknoloji, e hlahisa mokhoa o ikhethileng oa ho thella o tsejoang ka hore ke Robust Ballistic Landings.
Ho lula holim'a asteroid e bilikang e nang le khoheli e fokolang ho baka mathata a 'maloa. CubeSats, Milani le Juventus, ba boima ba lik'hilograma tse 12 e 'ngoe le e 'ngoe, ba tla felehetsa Hera 'me ba sebelise lisebelisoa tsa bona ho ntlafatsa thuto ea asteroid ea binary. Lisebelisoa tsena li kenyelletsa spectrometer, thermogravimeter bakeng sa ho bona lintho tse feto-fetohang le lintho tse phelang, radar bakeng sa ho hlahloba sebopeho sa ka hare sa Dimorphos, le gravimeter. Lik'hamera le lisebelisoa tsa seea-le-moea le tsona li tla thusa tšebetsong ea tlhahlobo, e lebelletsoeng ho nka likhoeli tse tšeletseng.
Qetellong ea thomo ea bona, Milani le Juventus ba reretsoe ho leka ho fihla Dimorphos. Pampiri ea morao-rao ea sengoli se etelletseng pele Iosto Fodde ho tsoa Univesithing ea Glasgow e bitsitsoeng "Morero le Tlhahlobo ea ho Lula ho Robust Ballistic Sekondaring sa Binary Asteroid" e fana ka mokhoa o mocha oa hore CubeSats e fihlele ho fihla ka katleho.
Robust Ballistic Landing e bolela mokhoa oa ho theola o se nang matla. Ka ho sebelisa mokhoa o sa tsitsang oa Chebyshev interpolation (NCI), CubeSats e lekanya sekhahla sa kholo ea linaha tse ka bang teng ka nako. Sena se thusa ho thibela lebelo le li-angles, ho ntlafatsa tsela ea ho thella. Sephetho ke keketseho ea 20% ea katleho ea ho lulisa le phokotso e kholo ea sebaka sa ho fihla ha se bapisoa le mekhoa e tloaelehileng.
Le hoja mesebetsi e rarahaneng le e theko e boima joalo ka OSIRIS-REx ea NASA e totobalitse bohlokoa ba ho khutlela ha sampuli ea asteroid Lefatšeng, bangoli ba pampiri ba hatisa hore ho lula ha sepakapaka sa motheo ho asteroids ho fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa tsa saense. Litulo tsena li fana ka leseli mabapi le sebopeho sa kahare le thepa ea li-asteroid ha li ntse li lumella litekanyo tsa in-situ.
Ka thomo e tlang ea Hera le boiteko bo matla ba ho fihla ha CubeSats, bo-ramahlale le lienjineri ba thabile ka tsoelopele e ka bang teng ho phuputso ea linaleli. Sekhahla se ntlafetseng sa katleho se fanoang ke mokhoa oa Robust Ballistic Landing se bula mamati bakeng sa mesebetsi ea kamoso le ho ntlafatsa kutloisiso ea rona ea lintho tsena tsa bokahohle.
