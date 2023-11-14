New Recovery System Rescues NASA Mission Data

Researchers at the University of Sydney have developed a groundbreaking recovery system that saved critical data from a NASA mission. The system successfully retrieved gigabytes of information from a balloon-based telescope, even after communication failed and the telescope was damaged during landing.

The mission, known as the Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT), was launched from Wānaka Airport in New Zealand. Suspended under a massive helium-filled balloon, the telescope floated around the Earth’s atmosphere, completing 5.5 loops around the world. However, upon landing in Argentina, the telescope suffered damage.

Despite the telescope’s damages, two Data Recovery System packages deployed before landing were able to safely descend by parachute and preserve vital data. This includes a detailed map of dark matter surrounding galaxies and stunning photos of space. Dark matter, an invisible substance with six times the mass of regular matter, remains a mystery in the universe.

Dr. Ellen Sirks from the University of Sydney’s School of Physics led a study published in the journal Aerospace, detailing the design of the Data Recovery System. The study emphasizes the importance of safeguarding data in worst-case scenarios and highlights the success of the recovery system during the live science mission.

The Data Recovery System comprises small computers with SD cards for data storage, a “find my phone” satellite link, and parachutes. These components are housed in foam enclosures made from ordinary items like chicken roasting bags for waterproofing.

The retrieval of the data packages was not without its challenges. The rough terrain and presence of cougar tracks near one of the packages required assistance from local police in Argentina. Nevertheless, the packages were recovered successfully.

This groundbreaking system has attracted the attention of NASA, which is now considering producing similar recovery packages for future science missions. The success of the Data Recovery System demonstrates its potential to preserve crucial data in aerial missions, ensuring that valuable information is not lost in unforeseen circumstances.

LBH:

Q: What is the Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT)?

A: SuperBIT is a balloon-based telescope launched by NASA to conduct imaging observations of space.

P: Taba e lefifi ke eng?

A: Dark matter is an invisible substance that has a mass six times greater than regular matter in the universe.

Q: How does the Data Recovery System work?

A: The Data Recovery System is comprised of small computers with SD cards to store data, a “find my phone” satellite link, and parachutes. These components are housed in foam enclosures for protection.

Q: Is NASA planning to produce similar recovery packages?

A: Yes, NASA is considering producing recovery packages based on the success of the Data Recovery System developed by the University of Sydney researchers.