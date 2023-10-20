Na Lipolanete tse Boholo ba Lefats'e li tloaeleha Haholo ho Li-Red Dwarfs? Mohlomong Che

Patlo ea li-exoplanet tse ka phelang ho eona hangata e shebana le lefats'e la boholo ba Lefatše, ha ho nahanoa hore Lefatše ke lona feela polanete e tsebahalang e ka phelang. Thabo ea morao-rao e pota-potile ho sibolloa ha lipolanete tse supileng tsa boholo ba Lefats'e tse potolohang naleli e khubelu e khubelu tsamaisong ea TRAPPIST-1, e leng se ileng sa lebisa ho khakanyo ea hore lipolanete tse joalo li ka 'na tsa e-ba teng hangata ho pota-pota tse khubelu ha li bapisoa le linaleli tse kang Letsatsi. Leha ho le joalo, lipatlisiso tse ncha li fana ka maikutlo a fapaneng.
Ho tsoma li-exoplanet ho qalile ka sebonela-hōle sa NASA sa Kepler, se ileng sa tsebahatsa li-exoplanet tse ka bang 5,000, 'me likete tse ling li emetse ho netefatsoa. Liphuputso tsa pele tse tsoang ho Kepler li bonts'itse hore li-exoplanet tsa boholo ba Lefatše libakeng tseo batho ba ka phelang ho tsona li ne li atile haholo haufi le M-dwarfs (li-red dwarfs). Leha ho le joalo, ha nako e ntse e feta, ho ile ha hlaha lipelaelo mabapi le ho nepahala ha boitsebiso ba Kepler.
Phuputso ea morao-rao, e nang le sehlooho se reng, "Ha ho na Bopaki ba Lipolanete tse Fetang Tsa Boholo ba Lefatše Sebakeng se ka Hahang sa Kepler's M vs FGK Stars," e ngotsoeng ke Galen Bergsten oa Univesithi ea Arizona, e phephetsa maikutlo a fetileng. E totobatsa hore ha ho bonolo ho fumana lipolanete tsa boholo ba Lefatše sebakeng seo ho ka luloang ho sona, esita le bakeng sa li-dwarfs tsa M.
Kepler e ne e etselitsoe ho bona lipolanete tse boholo ba Lefatše ho pota-pota linaleli tse kang Letsatsi, empa ho hlōleha ha mechine ho ile ha sitisa tlhokomelo ea eona ea nako e telele, ho thibela lipatlisiso tse feletseng. Ka lebaka leo, bafuputsi ba ile ba tlameha ho itšetleha ka lintlha tse fokolang tsa Kepler ho hakanya ketsahalo ea lipolanete tse boholo ba Lefatše ho pota-potile tse khubelu. Liphuputso tse fetileng li ile tsa fana ka maikutlo a lipalo tse kholo tsa lipolanete tsena, empa lipatlisiso tse ncha li fana ka maikutlo a hore liphetho tsa Kepler li ne li sa nepahala, ho etsa hore litekanyetso tse hakantsoeng tsa liketsahalo li se ke tsa tšepahala.
Ka ho sebelisa sepaka-paka sa Gaia, se lekanyang litšobotsi tsa linaleli ka nepo, boithuto bo senola hore linaleli tse ngata tsa Kepler li ne li le khōloanyane li bile li chesa ho feta kamoo ho neng ho nahanoa pele. Lintlha tse ntlafalitsoeng tsa Gaia li pepesa ho se nepahale ha liphetho tsa Kepler hape li nyenyefatsa maikutlo a hore lipolanete tse boholo ba Lefatše li atile haholo ho pota-potile li-dwarfs tse khubelu.
Leha liphuputso li qholotsa likhakanyo tse fetileng, ho bohlokoa ho hlokomela hore ho fumana lipolanete tse kang Lefatše ho thata ka lebaka la mathata a ho lemoha lipalangoang tse haufi le libaka tse khubelu. Ho feta moo, taba ea hore na lipolanete tse nyenyane tse khubelu li ka lula teng e ntse e le taba e sa tsitsang, ha ho nahanoa ka monyetla oa hore ho be le mahlaseli a mangata le maemo a leholimo a sa tsitsang.
Ho na le ho hongata hoo ho ka ithutoang ka li-exoplanet tse boholo ba Lefatše, mefuta e fapaneng ea linaleli, le libaka tseo li ka lulang ho tsona. Ha lintlha tse nepahetseng li ntse li fumaneha 'me bo-rasaense ba etsa lipatlisiso tse ling, kutloisiso ea rona e tla tsoela pele ho teba. Takatso ea ho tseba ho ata ha lipolanete tse boholo ba Lefatše libakeng tseo ho ka luloang ho tsona e ntse e tsoela pele, ho pota-potile li-dwarfs tse khubelu le linaleli tse kang Letsatsi.
– “Ha ho na Bopaki ba Lipolanete tse Ngata tsa Boholo ba Lefatše Sebakeng seo ho ka Ahoang ho sona sa Kepler’s M vs FGK Stars” (The Astronomical Journal, arxiv.org)