Bohole, Lebone, le Ho Ikopanya Sefahlehong Ho Impact Identification ea Motho ea boneng ka mahlo

Ho ea ka phuputso ea morao-rao e phatlalalitsoeng ho Psychology, Crime & Law, sebaka, mabone, le ho pata sefahleho ke lintlha tsa bohlokoa tse amang haholo ho tšepahala ha boitsebiso ba motho ea boneng ka mahlo. Phuputso e entsoeng ke Univesithi ea Åbo Akademi, Univesithi ea New York Shanghai, le Finnish Science Center Heureka, e khothalletsa hore mekhatlo ea molao e nahane ka lintlha tsena ha e batlisisa se hlokometsoeng ke batho ba boneng ka mahlo.
Phuputso e ile ea shebana le lintlha tse tharo tsa bohlokoa: sebaka, mabone, le ho pata sefahleho, le phello ea tsona ho bokhoni ba lipaki tse boneng ka mahlo ho tseba ka nepo batho bao ba ba boneng. Lipaki tse boneng ka mahlo li ile tsa kōptjoa hore li khetholle baetsi ba tlōlo ea molao ba tsoang libakeng tse sa tšoaneng (limithara tse 5, 12.5 kapa tse 20) le tlas’a maemo a sa tšoaneng a khanya (motšehare kapa ka shoalane e tebileng). Batlōli ba molao ba ne ba bontšoa ba ikhurumelitse sefahleho, joalo ka likhalase tsa letsatsi, sekoaelo, kapa ka bobeli.
Ntho e ka sehloohong e fumanoeng thutong ena ke hore sebaka se bapala karolo ea bohlokoa tabeng ea ho tsebahatsa motho ea boneng ka mahlo. Ha sebaka se selelele pakeng tsa paki le mofosi, ho ba thata le ho feta ho tsebahatsa motho ka nepo hamorao. Ho feta moo, ho pata sefahleho ho baka mathata a maholo, esita le maemong a matle a mabone le haufi. Har'a mekhoa e sa tšoaneng ea ho pata sefahleho, likhalase tsa letsatsi li bile le phello e mpe ka ho fetisisa tabeng ea ho khetholla.
Patlisiso e fana ka maikutlo a hore haeba motho ea boneng ka mahlo a bona sesenyi se roetse likhalase tsa letsatsi se le bohōle ba limithara tse 20, ho na le monyetla o moholo oa hore a tsebe ho tseba motho ka nepo hamorao. Sena se totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho ela hloko lintlha tsena ha ho hlahlojoa bohlokoa ba ho tsebahatsa motho ea boneng ka mahlo liphuputsong tsa botlokotsebe.
Boithuto bona, bo kenyelletseng bankakarolo ba fetang 1,300 ho tloha ho lilemo tse 5 ho isa ho tse 90, ke mohlala oa mahlale a baahi, e etsang hore liphetho li be matla le ho sebetsa lefatšeng ka bophara.
Ka kakaretso, phuputso ena e fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le karolo ea sebaka, mabone, le ho pata sefahleho ho khethollang motho ea boneng ka mahlo, ho kenya letsoho ntlafatsong ea mekhoa e nepahetseng ea lipatlisiso.
- Thomas J. Nyman et al, "Molotsana ea ipatileng: litlamorao tsa ho pata sefahleho, sebaka, mabone, le lilemo tsa motho ea boneng ka mahlo mabapi le ho nepahala ha ho tsebahatsa motho ea boneng ka mahlo," Psychology, Crime & Law (2023). DOI: 10.1080/1068316X.2023.2242999