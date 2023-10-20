Ho Nyamela ha Liphoofolo Tsa Leoatleng Lebothong le ka Boroa: Sephiri sa Boemo ba Leholimo le Boemo ba Leoatle.

Phuputso ea morao tjena e hlahisitse ho nyamela ho makatsang ha liphoofolo tsa leoatleng ho etsahetseng pakeng tsa limilione tse 390 ho isa ho tse 385 lilemong tse fetileng ho South Pole. Patlisiso e entsoeng e fana ka temohisiso e ncha mabapi le phello e tebileng ea tlelaemete le liphetoho tsa boemo ba leoatle tikolohong ea maoatle.
Nakong ea Mathomo-Bohareng ba Devonia, Gondwana e kholo ka ho fetisisa, e neng e kenyelletsa likarolo tsa Afrika ea kajeno, Amerika Boroa le Antarctica, e ne e le haufi le South Pole. Ho fapana le sebaka se leqhoa seo hona joale re se amahanyang le Antarctica, sebaka sena sa khale sa naha se ne se e-na le maemo a leholimo a futhumetseng le maemo a phahameng a leoatle, a bakang likhohola tse matla.
Ke khale bo-rasaense ba makatsoa ke ho hlaha le ho nyamela ka mor'a moo ha Malvinoxhosan biota, sehlopha sa liphoofolo tsa metsing tse neng li atleha metsing a pholileng. Sehlopha sena se ne se e-na le mefuta e sa tšoaneng ea likhofu, tseo bongata ba tsona li seng li felile. Ka mor’a lilemo tse makholo a mabeli tsa mohlolo, mongoli ea ka sehloohong oa phuputso eo, Dr. Cameron Penn-Clarke, o hlalosa hore tšimoloho le ho nyamela ha liphoofolo tsena li qetelletse li senotsoe.
E le ho batlisisa ketsahalo ena, bafuputsi ba ile ba bokella le ho hlahloba lintlha tse ngata tsa mesaletsa ea lintho tsa khale. Ka ho sebelisa mekhoa e tsoetseng pele ea ho hlahloba, ba ile ba hlahloba ka hloko likarolo tsa majoe a boholo-holo, e ’ngoe le e ’ngoe e e-na le litlaleho tsa eona tse ikhethang tsa mesaletsa ea lintho tsa khale. Tlhahlobo e senotse likarolo tse 7 ho isa ho tse 8 tse ikhethileng, tse bonts'ang ho fokotseha ho tsoelang pele ha mefuta-futa ea liphoofolo tsa metsing.
Ha ba bapisa likarolo tsena le lintlha tsa khale tsa tikoloho le litlaleho tsa mocheso oa lefats'e, bafuputsi ba ile ba sibolla ntho e tšosang. Ba fumane kamano e matla pakeng tsa ho theoha ha mefuta-futa ea mefuta-futa ea leoatle le ho feto-fetoha ha maemo a leoatle le ho fetoha ha maemo a leholimo. E ne e le nakong ea ho pholisa ha lefatše moo biota ea Malvinoxhosan e ileng ea atleha. Maemo a pholileng a ile a lumella liphoofolo tsena hore li iketsetse ka ho khetheha, li rua molemo ho mekoallo ea mocheso oa circumpolar haufi le lipalo. Leha ho le joalo, ha mocheso o qala ho phahama, liphoofolo tsa Malvinoxhosan li ile tsa nyamela, tsa etsa hore ho be le mefuta e loketseng metsi a futhumetseng hamolemo.
Ho fetoha ha maemo a leoatle nakong ena e ka 'na eaba ho ile ha theola mekoallo ea tlhaho ea leoatle, e leng se ileng sa nolofalletsa metsi a futhumetseng a equatorial hore a kenelle Pole e ka Boroa. Ka lebaka leo, mefuta ena ea metsi a futhumetseng e ne e rena, e leng sesupo sa ho timela ha libōpuoa tsa metsing tsa Malvinoxhosan. Ho senyeha ha tikoloho ea polar e bakiloeng ke ho nyamela ha biota ea Malvinoxhosan e bile tlokotsi ebile e ke ke ea etsolloa.
Dr. Penn-Clarke o hlalosa sena e le “sephiri sa polao ea lilemo tse limilione tse 390.” Liphuputso tsa phuputso li bontša hore liphello tse kopantsoeng tsa liphetoho boemong ba leoatle le mocheso e ne e le tsona lintlha tse ka sehloohong tse bakileng ketsahalo ena ea ho fela. Le ha ketsahalo ena e tsamaellana le ho timela ho tsebahalang nakong ea Ma-Devonian ea Mathomo-Bohareng, bafuputsi ha ba na lintlha tse nepahetseng tsa lilemo.
Ho bohlokoa ho utloisisa kameho ea tikoloho ea polar le tikoloho le liphetoho boemong ba leoatle le mocheso, haholo-holo ho latela koluoa ea hona joale ea mefuta-futa ea lihloliloeng. Boithuto bona bo totobatsa boemo bo sa feleng ba liphetoho tse etsahalang libakeng tsa polar. Liphuputso tsena li totobatsa ho potlaka ha ho sireletsa le ho baballa litsamaiso tsena tse tlokotsing.
mehloling
– Mongoli ea ka sehloohong oa boithuto, Dr. Cameron Penn-Clarke oa Univesithi ea Witwatersrand, Evolutionary Studies Institute.