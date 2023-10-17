Setšoantšo se Otlolohileng sa Li-Glycans Tse Tlamahaneng le Li-Biomolecules Boemong ba Molek'hule e le 'Ngoe

Sehlopha sa litsebi tsa lik'hemik'hale tse tsoang ho Max-Planck Institute for Solid-State Research, ka tšebelisano-'moho le bafuputsi ba Univesithi ea Tübingen le Univesithi ea Copenhagen, ba thehile mokhoa oa microscopy oa ho nka litšoantšo tsa glycans tse tlameletsoeng ho li-biomolecules. Li-Glycans, e leng lik'habohaedreite tse amehang lits'ebetsong tse fapaneng tsa tlhaho, hangata li fumaneha libakeng tsa lisele. Patlisiso ena, e hatisitsoeng ho Science, e fana ka katleho ea mekhoa ea ho nka litšoantšo boemong ba molek'hule e le 'ngoe.
Li-Glycans li bapala karolo ea bohlokoa ho meneng ha protheine 'me li ithutoe haholo ka lebaka la bohlokoa ba tsona lits'ebetsong tsa tlhaho. Phuputsong ena, bafuputsi ba sebelisitse mokhoa oa electrospray ho sutumetsa li-glycans tse tlameletsoeng ho lipid le limolek'hule tsa protheine (tse tsejoang e le glycosaminoglycans le glyccoconjugates) holim'a silevera le koporo. Sena se ile sa lumella hore ho be le litšoantšo tse tobileng tsa limolek'hule ho sebelisoa microscope ea ho hlahloba.
Ka ho sebelisa mokhoa ona, sehlopha sa lipatlisiso se khonne ho tsebahatsa li-monosaccharides tse itseng ka har'a liketane tsa glycan le ho fumana leseli mabapi le maemo le maemo a li-glycans ka mokokotlo oa liprotheine. Bo-rasaense ba boetse ba bonts'a ts'ebeliso ea mokhoa ona oa ho nka litšoantšo ka ho nka litšoantšo tsa li-glycans tse amanang le oksijene tse tlameletsoeng ho liprotheine tsa mucin, tse ka thusang ho lemoha matšoao a pele a mofetše.
Mokhoa ona o mocha oa ho nka litšoantšo o na le monyetla o moholo boitekong bo fapaneng ba lipatlisiso, ho kenyelletsa le ho tsebahatsa li-glycolipids le glycoprotein tse sa tsejoeng. Bokhoni ba ho bona tatellano le libaka tsa li-glycans boemong ba molek'hule e le 'ngoe e fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le thepa ea sebopeho le likarolo tse sebetsang tsa lik'habohaedreite tsena lits'ebetsong tsa tlhaho.
Source: Kelvin Anggara et al, Tlhokomelo e tobileng ea li-glycans tse hokahaneng le liprotheine le lipids boemong ba molek'hule e le 'ngoe, Saense (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adh3856