Binary Black Holes e ka ba e tsitsitseng ho feta kamoo ho neng ho lumeloa pele

By

Bo-rasaense ba fumane hore likoti tse ntšo tsa binary li ka tsitsa ho feta kamoo ho neng ho nahanoa qalong. Masoba ana a matšo a hlaha ha linaleli tse khōlōhali li putlama ho ba “bonngoe” bo teteaneng ka ho sa feleng. Ka bongata bo boholo ho feta letsatsi, li na le matla a khoheli a matla hoo esita le khanya e ke keng ea tsoa. Hangata, likoti tse ntšo li thehoa ha linaleli tse peli tse khōlō li potolohana.

Ha likoti tsena tse ntšo li ntse li tsamaea, li hlahisa maqhubu a khoheli, a tsamaisang lebelo la angular hole le tsamaiso. Sena se etsa hore masoba a matšo a kopane, 'me a qetelle a thula 'me a etsa lesoba le le leng, le leholo ho feta le letšo. Nakong e fetileng, ho ne ho lumeloa hore ts'ebetso ena e ke ke ea qojoa, 'me likoti tse ntšo tsa binary li tla lula li fetoha lintho tse le mong.

Leha ho le joalo, hona joale bo-rasaense ba utloisisa hore bokahohle boa atoloha, ’me keketseho ena e ntse e eketseha ka sekhahla ka lebaka la se tsejoang e le matla a lefifi. Matla ana a lefifi a etsa hore likoti tse ntšo li lule ka har'a lesela le ntseng le atoloha la nako ea sebaka, ho phahamisa monyetla oa hore ho ka thusa ho boloka likoti tse ntšo tsa binary li arohane.

Bafuputsi ba Univesithi ea Southampton le Univesithi ea Cambridge ba ile ba hlahloba khopolo ena ka mekhoa e rarahaneng ea lipalo. Ba ile ba fumana hore masoba a mabeli a matšo a sa potolohang a ka ba teng ka teka-tekano, ’me katoloso ea bokahohle e loantšana le khoheli ea ’ona ea khoheli. Sena se bolela hore ho tloha hole, likoti tse ntšo tse lekantsoeng li ne li tla shebahala joaloka lesoba le le leng le letšo, ho etsa hore ho be thata ho lemoha hore na ke ntho e le 'ngoe kapa tsamaiso ea binary.

Ho feta moo, khoheli ea khoheli e pakeng tsa masoba a mabeli a matšo e ne e tla thibela katoloso ea bokahohle hore e se ke ea li sutumelletsa hōle haholo. Bafuputsi ba lumela hore liphuputso tsa bona li ka sebetsa ho likoti tse ntšo tse potolohang le litsamaiso tse rarahaneng le ho feta tse nang le lintho tse ngata.

Thuto e ile ea hatisoa koranteng ea Physical Review Letters.

mehloling

- Univesithi ea Southampton

- Univesithi ea Cambridge