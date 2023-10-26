Thuto e Ncha e fana ka maikutlo a hore Mars e kile ea e-ba le linoka tse ka Hahang

Bafuputsi ba Univesithi ea Penn State ba entse tlhahlobo e ncha ea data ho tsoa ho Curiosity rover ea NASA, ba senola hore li-crater tse ngata tsa Mars e ka be e kile ea e-ba linōka tse ka phelang. Boithuto bona, bo etelletsoeng pele ke Benjamin Cardenas, motlatsi oa moprofesa oa thuto ea mahlale a lefatše Penn State, ba sebelisitse mehlala ea lipalo ho etsisa khoholeho ea mobu ho Mars ka nako e telele. Ba ile ba fumana hore libōpeho tse tloaelehileng tsa crater, tse tsejoang e le libōpeho tsa lefatše tsa benche le nko, e ka 'na eaba e ne e le mesaletsa ea linōka tsa boholo-holo.
Sena se phephetsa liphuputso tse fetileng tse bonts'itseng maqhubu a phoroselang e le matšoao a ka bang teng a noka ea khale ho Mars. Tlhahlobo ea sehlopha e fana ka maikutlo a hore ho ka ba le libaka tsa linōka tse e-s'o fumanoe libakeng tse ling tsa polanete. Cardenas le sehlopha sa hae ba lumela hore karolo e khōloanyane ea rekoto ea sedimentary ea Mars e ka be e hahiloe ke linōka nakong eo batho ba ka phelang ho eona historing ea Mars.
Ho theha mofuta oa khomphutha ea bona, bafuputsi ba ile ba sebelisa li-scans tsa lilemo tse 25 tsa Earth stratigraphy, tse bokelletsoeng ke lik'hamphani tsa oli tse ka tlas'a leoatle la Gulf of Mexico. Lits'oants'o tsena li ile tsa fana ka papiso e ntle le likarolo tsa jeoloji tsa Mars. Ha sehlopha se etsa ketsiso, se ile sa bona libaka tse khoholehileng tsa Martian tse entseng libenche le linko tsa topographic, tse tšoanang le sebopeho sa naha se bonoang ke Curiosity rover ka har'a Gale crater.
Litlamorao tsa phuputso ena li bohlokoa, kaha e fana ka maikutlo a hore Mars e kanna ea ba le linoka tse ngata ho feta kamoo ho neng ho lumeloa pele. Sena se fana ka pono e nang le tšepo ea bophelo ba khale ho Mars, e bontšang hore polanete e ka be e kile ea ba le maemo a nepahetseng a hore bophelo bo be teng.
Ho hlokahala lipatlisiso tse ling ho hlahloba boholo ba libaka tse ka bang teng nōkeng ea Mars le ho fumana kutloisiso e tebileng ea histori ea jeoloji ea polanete. Liphuputso tsa phuputso ena li bula menyetla e mecha ea mesebetsi le lipatlisiso tsa nako e tlang ho senola bopaki ba bophelo ba nakong e fetileng ho Red Planet.
Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)
1. Tlhahlobo e ncha ea data ho tsoa ho Curiosity rover ea NASA e senotse eng ka Mars?
Tlhahlobo e ncha e fana ka maikutlo a hore li-crater tse ngata tsa Mars e ka be e kile ea e-ba linōka tseo batho ba ka phelang ho tsona, joalokaha ho bontšoa ke ho ba teng ha libōpeho tse tloaelehileng tsa crater tse bitsoang li-bench-and-nose landforms.
2. Liphuputso tsee li fapana joang le liphuputso tse fetileng?
Liphuputso tsa pele li ne li hloaile matsoapo a phoroselang e le matšoao a ka bang teng a linōka tsa khale ho Mars. Leha ho le joalo, tlhahlobo e ncha e qholotsa pono ena 'me e fana ka maikutlo a hore ho ka ba le libaka tsa linōka tse e-s'o fumanoe libakeng tse ling tsa polanete.
3. Bafuputsi ba ile ba sebelisa mokhoa ofe ho ithuta ka Mars?
Bafuputsi ba sebelisitse mehlala ea lipalo ho etsisa khoholeho ea mobu ho Mars ka nako e telele. Ba boetse ba bapisa likarolo tsa jeoloji tsa Mars le litšoantšo tsa lilemo tse 25 tsa stratigraphy ea Lefatše, tse bokelletsoeng ka tlas'a Kou ea Mexico.
4. Liphello tsa thuto ee ke life?
Phuputso e fana ka maikutlo a hore e ka ’na eaba Mars e ne e e-na le linōka tse ngata ho feta kamoo ho neng ho lumeloa pele, e leng se ka beng se ile sa etsa hore maemo a be molemo bakeng sa bophelo ba boholo-holo. Sena se bula menyetla e mecha bakeng sa misio le lipatlisiso tsa nako e tlang ho sibolla bopaki ba bophelo ba nakong e fetileng ho Mars.