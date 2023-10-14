Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Fifala ha Setsi sa "Ring of Fire" ho sa tloaelehang ho Hlolla Matšoele Oregon le New Mexico

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 14, 2023
Cheers erupted among crowds in Oregon and New Mexico as a rare “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun put on a show for millions across the Americas. The phenomenon, also known as an annular solar eclipse, was livestreamed by NASA due to cloudy skies in some areas.

Small towns and cities along the eclipse’s path experienced a mix of excitement and worries about the weather. Clouds and fog threatened to obscure the view in some western states, but the sky was crystal clear in New Mexico, providing tens of thousands of spectators with an unfettered view.

In New Mexico, the eclipse coincided with an international balloon fiesta, adding to the excitement. Organizers gave out 80,000 pairs of viewing glasses, and spectators were treated to the sight of hot air balloons and the formation of the ring.

A ring of fire eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse, as the moon does not completely cover the sun. Instead, it leaves a bright, blazing border. Saturday’s path took in several US states before moving on to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and other countries in the Western Hemisphere for a partial eclipse.

Eclipse watchers from around the US traveled to remote corners of the country to get the best view possible. At Bryce Canyon national park in Utah, enthusiasts hiked the famous trail before sunrise to stake out their preferred spots.

The entire eclipse, from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it returns to normal, lasts two and a half to three hours at any given spot. The ring of fire portion lasts from three to five minutes, depending on location.

