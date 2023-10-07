Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Bokamoso bo Lerootho bakeng sa Mepopotlo ea Likorale: Keketseho ea Maemo a Loanela ho Tsamaellana le Maemo a Holang a Leoatleng.

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 7, 2023
A recent study has raised concerns about the future of coral reefs, indicating that their growth rates are unable to keep pace with the rapidly rising sea levels. The research, which examined 9,000 years of coral growth, highlights a significant decline in the rates of coral accretion.

The study focused on analyzing 22 drill cores collected from the Belize barrier reef and atolls, measuring a total of 215 meters. By using radioisotope dating, the researchers estimated the age of the coral fragments, allowing them to infer the growth rates over time. The findings revealed that coral accretion rates in Belize have decreased during the Holocene period.

According to Professor Eberhard Gischler from Goethe University, although the average growth rates of reef margins in Belize are comparable to other regions in the western Atlantic, they are slightly lower than those in the Indo-Pacific. This disparity has significant implications for tropical island nations that rely on or are protected by coral reefs, especially in the context of ongoing climate change discussions.

Moreover, the study supports the observation of a decline in live corals in the Caribbean. Many reefs in the region are currently dominated by fleshy algae and generalistic weedy species instead of corals. The researchers noted that older sections of the reef predominantly featured stress-tolerant, reef-building corals.

The analysis of the drill cores also uncovered centennial-scale gaps in the fossil records of elkhorn coral, known as Acropora palmata. These gaps, occurring approximately 2,000, 4,000, and between 5,500-6,000 years ago, may signify environmental shifts, such as higher temperatures, increased storm activity, or changes in nutrient supply. The 4,000-year-old gap coincides with a potential mass mortality event affecting grazing echinoids in the region.

The study has significant implications in understanding the decline of coral and coral reefs. By reconstructing the environmental conditions that prevailed during the Holocene, researchers can determine whether the current declines are unprecedented. Coral reefs are already under threat due to various factors, including global warming, ocean acidification, water quality deterioration, and diseases. The findings of this study suggest that they may become one of the first casualties of climate change as their growth rates struggle to keep up with rising sea levels.

Mohloli: Litlaleho tsa Saense

