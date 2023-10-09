Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Metsi a lutlang ho tsoa karolong ea Russia ea ISS, Crew Safe

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Metsi a lutlang ho tsoa karolong ea Russia ea ISS, Crew Safe

Liquid coolant has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew members are not in danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak occurred in the Nauka module’s external radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos reassured the public that there was no immediate threat to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Originally, the mission was scheduled to last only six months. However, a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft occurred, possibly due to a small meteorite impact. As a result, a new rocket was sent without a crew to replace the Soyuz and carry out the remainder of the mission.

During their year-long stay, the Russian and American crew members worked together amidst increasing tensions between their respective nations. The conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Washington and Moscow, making the cooperation on the ISS a notable example of collaboration.

The coolant leak is an unexpected occurrence, but Roscosmos has assured the public that the crew’s safety is not at risk. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the leak and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

mehloling
– Phys.org

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Sefefo sa Letsatsi: Kotsi ho Theknoloji ea Sejoale-joale le Meralo ea Motheo

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Sefefo se Senyang Solar se ka Amang Tsoelopele Kajeno

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Helikopta ea NASA ea Bohlale Mars e Beha Rekoto e Ncha ea Lebelo sefofaneng sa bo-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

U hlotsoe

Science

Sefefo sa Letsatsi: Kotsi ho Theknoloji ea Sejoale-joale le Meralo ea Motheo

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Sefefo se Senyang Solar se ka Amang Tsoelopele Kajeno

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Helikopta ea NASA ea Bohlale Mars e Beha Rekoto e Ncha ea Lebelo sefofaneng sa bo-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Bo-rasaense ba Fumana Metsi a Mangata le Khabone ho Sample ea Asteroid, Khopolo e Tšehetsang ea Tšimoloho ea Bophelo.

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments