Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Comet e Khōlō e Atamela Lefatšeng: 12P/Pons-Brooks

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 18, 2023
Comet e Khōlō e Atamela Lefatšeng: 12P/Pons-Brooks

Khele e kgolohadi, e fetang Mount Everest ka makgetlo a mararo, e lebile Lefatsheng. E tsejwa e le 12P/Pons-Brooks, ntho ena e kgolohadi ya lehodimo e na le bophara bo hakanyetswang ba dimaele tse 18.6. Motheo oa comet o na le cryomagma, motsoako oa leqhoa, lerōle le khase. Haufinyane tjena, comet e ile ea phatloha ka lekhetlo la bobeli ka mor'a likhoeli tse 'nè, ea boela ea fumana likarolo tsa eona tse ikhethang tsa "linaka".

Ho phatloha ho etsahala ha mahlaseli a letsatsi a ama ka hare ho comet, a baka ho eketseha ha khatello le ho baka ho phatloha. Joale lintho tse batang tsa comet li ntšetsoa sepakapakeng ka maphao a khubu, e leng se etsang hore ho be le ponahalo e kang ea lenaka. Richard Miles oa The British Astronomical Association (BAA) o hakanya hore sebopeho se ikhethang sa maqhubu a cryovolcanic, a kopantsoe le li-blockages, a lebisa ho lelekoa ha thepa ka mokhoa o ikhethang oa phallo.

Ho khahlisang, 12P ke e 'ngoe ea li-comet tse' maloa tse tsejoang ka hore li na le libaka tse foqohang seretse se chesang. BAA e 'nile ea beha comet leihlo ka hloko 'me e hlokometse ho phatloha ha bobeli ka October 5. Khanya e eketsehileng e ileng ea bonoa nakong ea ho phatloha hona e ne e le ka lebaka la khanya e eketsehileng e bonahatsang koma e atolositsoeng, leru la khase le lerōle le pota-potileng nucleus. Litšoantšo tsa ho phatloha li ile tsa nkoa ka 2.0-m Faulkes Telescope North sehlekehlekeng sa Hawaii sa Maui ke Jose Manuel Pérez Redondo.

Ho sa tsotellehe tsela ea hona joale e lebisang Lefatšeng, mokhoa o haufi-ufi oa 12P/Pons-Brooks ha oa lebelloa ho fihlela ka la 21 April, 2024. Haeba e bonahala ka mahlo, e tla ba ketsahalo ea bohlokoa ho litsebi tsa linaleli. Leha ho le joalo, ho tla feta lilemo tse lekholo pele comet e khutlela sebakeng sa rona, ka ho khutla ho latelang ho boletsoeng esale pele ka 2095. Ka lehlohonolo, e tla ba sebaka se sireletsehileng sa lik'hilomithara tse limilione tse 232 ho tloha Lefatšeng.

Comete ena e tsebile bo-rasaense ka nako e telele. E ile ea fumanoa ka lekhetlo la pele ke Jean-Louis Pons ka July 12, 1812, 'me hamorao ka boithaopo e ile ea fumanoa hape ke William Robert Brooks ka 1883. Ke kahoo e bitsoang 12P/Pons-Brooks. Ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang ka Phupu e bile lekhetlo la pele ka lilemo tse 69 bakeng sa 12P, 'me komello e atoloha ka makhetlo a 7,000 ho feta khubu.

Boholo ba koma nakong ea ho phatloha ha morao tjena bo ntse bo sa tsitsa, empa BBA e tlaleha hore e ne e le matla habeli ho feta e fetileng nakong ea lehlabula. Ha bo-rasaense ba ntse ba tsoela pele ho ithuta comet ena e khōlōhali, leeto la eona la ho leba Lefatšeng le hlahisa ketsahalo e hlollang ea leholimo eo litsebi tsa linaleli li e lebeletseng ka tjantjello.

Litlhaloso:
- Cryomagma: Motsoako oa leqhoa, lerōle le khase tse fumanoang ho li-comets.
- Nucleus: Mokotla o tiileng oa comet.
– Coma: Leru la khase le lerole le pota-potileng khubu ea naleli.

mehloling
– The British Astronomical Association (BAA)
– LiveScience

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

"Lebota le Leholo le Letala" la Chaena le Hlahisa Sink ea Bohlokoa ea Carbon, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Baenjineri ba NASA ba Nka Mehato ea ho Eketsa Bophelo ba Voyager Mission

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

The Orionids: Sebaka se makatsang sa Meteor Shower

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

"Lebota le Leholo le Letala" la Chaena le Hlahisa Sink ea Bohlokoa ea Carbon, Liphuputso tsa Boithuto

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Baenjineri ba NASA ba Nka Mehato ea ho Eketsa Bophelo ba Voyager Mission

Oct 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The Orionids: Sebaka se makatsang sa Meteor Shower

Oct 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Siena Galaxy Atlas: 'Mapa o Felletseng oa Cosmos

Oct 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments