Comet e Khōlō e Atamela Lefatšeng: 12P/Pons-Brooks

Khele e kgolohadi, e fetang Mount Everest ka makgetlo a mararo, e lebile Lefatsheng. E tsejwa e le 12P/Pons-Brooks, ntho ena e kgolohadi ya lehodimo e na le bophara bo hakanyetswang ba dimaele tse 18.6. Motheo oa comet o na le cryomagma, motsoako oa leqhoa, lerōle le khase. Haufinyane tjena, comet e ile ea phatloha ka lekhetlo la bobeli ka mor'a likhoeli tse 'nè, ea boela ea fumana likarolo tsa eona tse ikhethang tsa "linaka".
Ho phatloha ho etsahala ha mahlaseli a letsatsi a ama ka hare ho comet, a baka ho eketseha ha khatello le ho baka ho phatloha. Joale lintho tse batang tsa comet li ntšetsoa sepakapakeng ka maphao a khubu, e leng se etsang hore ho be le ponahalo e kang ea lenaka. Richard Miles oa The British Astronomical Association (BAA) o hakanya hore sebopeho se ikhethang sa maqhubu a cryovolcanic, a kopantsoe le li-blockages, a lebisa ho lelekoa ha thepa ka mokhoa o ikhethang oa phallo.
Ho khahlisang, 12P ke e 'ngoe ea li-comet tse' maloa tse tsejoang ka hore li na le libaka tse foqohang seretse se chesang. BAA e 'nile ea beha comet leihlo ka hloko 'me e hlokometse ho phatloha ha bobeli ka October 5. Khanya e eketsehileng e ileng ea bonoa nakong ea ho phatloha hona e ne e le ka lebaka la khanya e eketsehileng e bonahatsang koma e atolositsoeng, leru la khase le lerōle le pota-potileng nucleus. Litšoantšo tsa ho phatloha li ile tsa nkoa ka 2.0-m Faulkes Telescope North sehlekehlekeng sa Hawaii sa Maui ke Jose Manuel Pérez Redondo.
Ho sa tsotellehe tsela ea hona joale e lebisang Lefatšeng, mokhoa o haufi-ufi oa 12P/Pons-Brooks ha oa lebelloa ho fihlela ka la 21 April, 2024. Haeba e bonahala ka mahlo, e tla ba ketsahalo ea bohlokoa ho litsebi tsa linaleli. Leha ho le joalo, ho tla feta lilemo tse lekholo pele comet e khutlela sebakeng sa rona, ka ho khutla ho latelang ho boletsoeng esale pele ka 2095. Ka lehlohonolo, e tla ba sebaka se sireletsehileng sa lik'hilomithara tse limilione tse 232 ho tloha Lefatšeng.
Comete ena e tsebile bo-rasaense ka nako e telele. E ile ea fumanoa ka lekhetlo la pele ke Jean-Louis Pons ka July 12, 1812, 'me hamorao ka boithaopo e ile ea fumanoa hape ke William Robert Brooks ka 1883. Ke kahoo e bitsoang 12P/Pons-Brooks. Ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang ka Phupu e bile lekhetlo la pele ka lilemo tse 69 bakeng sa 12P, 'me komello e atoloha ka makhetlo a 7,000 ho feta khubu.
Boholo ba koma nakong ea ho phatloha ha morao tjena bo ntse bo sa tsitsa, empa BBA e tlaleha hore e ne e le matla habeli ho feta e fetileng nakong ea lehlabula. Ha bo-rasaense ba ntse ba tsoela pele ho ithuta comet ena e khōlōhali, leeto la eona la ho leba Lefatšeng le hlahisa ketsahalo e hlollang ea leholimo eo litsebi tsa linaleli li e lebeletseng ka tjantjello.
Litlhaloso:
- Cryomagma: Motsoako oa leqhoa, lerōle le khase tse fumanoang ho li-comets.
- Nucleus: Mokotla o tiileng oa comet.
– Coma: Leru la khase le lerole le pota-potileng khubu ea naleli.
mehloling
– The British Astronomical Association (BAA)
– LiveScience