Science

Litsebi tsa linaleli li Spot Comet e Boholo ba Toropo e Lebang Lefatšeng

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 17, 2023
Litsebi tsa linaleli li sibollotse comet e boholo ba toropo e nang le li-cryovolcano tse leqhoa e lebang Lefatšeng. Lejoe lena le bitsoang 12P/Pons-Brooks, 'me le lekana le Mount Everest ka makhetlo a mararo. E khethiloe e le cryovolcanic comet, ho bolelang hore ke sebaka se batang sa seretse se chesang se lulang se ntša litšila tse leqhoa ho pholletsa le lipolanete tsa rona. Komete e latela tsela ea ho potoloha letsatsi ka lilemo tse 71 ’me e ile ea bonoa lekhetlo la ho qetela ke batho ka 1954. Haufinyane tjena, litsebi tsa linaleli li ile tsa fumana setšoantšo se secha sa comet, ’me li senola linaka tse peli tse hlaheletseng ho eona.

Komete, e leng sehlopheng sa linaleli sa Hercules, e tla feta haufi le Lefatše ka la 21 April, 2024. Ho boleloa esale pele hore e tla fihla bophahamong ba +4, e bontšang khanya ea eona leholimong. Nomoro e tlase ea boholo e bontša ntho e khanyang haholoanyane. Ha ho bapisoa, Naleli ea Leboea e na le boholo ba +2. Kahoo, comet e ka 'na ea bonahala ka mahlo a hlobotse ka May le June 2024,' me ntlha ea eona e khanyang ka ho fetisisa e boletsoeng esale pele e tla ba ka la 2 June. Ka mor'a hore e atamele haufi le Lefatše, 12P/Pons-Brooks e ke ke ea hlola e bonahala ho batho ho fihlela ka 2095. .

Mehloli: Ha ho letho

By Mampho Brescia

