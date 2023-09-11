Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Preparing for a Successful Colorado Trail Hike: Training, Gear, Food, and Acclimation

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
In my attempt to hike the Colorado Trail in 2022, I had to abandon the trail after 220 miles. Determined to try again in August 2023, I realized I needed to make some changes. This article highlights the key areas where I made adjustments – training, gear, food, and acclimation – to increase my chances of a successful completion.

To improve my training, I identified some gaps in my previous approach. While I had done a lot of hiking and incorporated stair-climbing into my routine, I realized I needed more targeted cardio training and additional strength training. I followed a specific 8-week program that combined strength training, regular cardio, and hikes of increasing difficulty. Living in Seattle, I took advantage of public outdoor staircases for stair-climbing exercises. However, my training did take a hit when I fell ill with a cold, forcing me to miss some planned trips. Despite these setbacks, I arrived at the trailhead determined to overcome any challenges.

In terms of gear, I aimed to reduce the weight on my feet to prevent exacerbating the plantar fasciitis I had developed. I made three major changes: The Durston X-Mid Pro 2P replaced my previous tent for a lighter option, I upgraded my backpack to the Gossamer Gear Mariposa 60, and I found the right shoes in Altra Olympus 5, which provided the necessary support and toebox space.

Dealing with the issue of not being able to consume enough calories on the trail, I joined Backcountry Foodie, a resource for backcountry adventurers focused on nutrition, recipes, and meal planning. I incorporated liquid options into my meals, particularly for breakfast. I also set an alarm on my Garmin watch to remind me to eat every time I burned 500 calories during my hikes.

To better acclimate to the altitude, I obtained a prescription for Diamox (acetazolamide), a medication commonly used to prevent altitude sickness. My husband and I arrived in Colorado six days before my start date, spending time in the Boulder/Denver area to acclimate. We then traveled to Leadville, the highest incorporated town in the U.S., which provided a valuable test for our low-lander lungs.

By making these adjustments to my training, gear, food, and acclimation strategy, I hoped to increase my chances of completing the Colorado Trail in 2023. Although challenges still lay ahead, I was determined to overcome them and achieve my hiking goals.

