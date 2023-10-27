Litsebi tsa Lik'hemik'hale li Atlehile ho Kopanya e Ikhethang ea C16 Carbon Allotrope

Sehlopha sa litsebi tsa k'hemistri ho tsoa Univesithing ea Oxford le IBM Research Europe-Zürich se fihletse katleho e kholo ea ho kopanya carbon allotrope e ncha. E hatisitsoe koranteng ea maemo a holimo ea Nature, boithuto ba bona bo bonts'a ts'ebetso e atlehileng ea khabone ea C16 e khahlanong le monko o habeli.
Katleho ena e hahiloe holim'a mosebetsi o fetileng oa sehlopha se seng sa litsebi tsa k'hemik'hale tse entseng carbon allotrope e fapaneng, C18, ka 2019. Ho theoa ka katleho ha C18, mofuta o chitja oa carbon o nang le li-bond tse tharo le tse ling tse fapanyetsanang, li fane ka motheo oa monyetla oa ho kopanya C16 carbon allotrope. Leha ho le joalo, liteko tse fetileng li ile tsa sitisoa ke ho se tsitse ha tlhaho ha mokhoa ona.
Lipatlisisong tsa bona tsa bohlokoa, litsebi tsa k'hemistri li ile tsa sebetsana le mathata a botsitso a hlahisoang ke li-precursors, tseo ka tlhaho li neng li e-na le matla a phahameng ka lebaka la thepa ea tsona e khahlanong le monko o monate. Ba hlotse tšitiso ena ka ho romela li-agent tse 'maloa tsa masking ho matlafatsa botsitso.
Ts'ebetso ea ho kopanya e ne e kenyelletsa ho sebelisa macrocycle e nang le bromine e 'meli le lintho tse 'ne tse nkang sebaka sa carbon monoxide. Bafuputsi ba kentse motsoako ona holim'a substrate ea sodium chloride 'me ba sebelisa microscope ea tunneling ho kenya li-picoamperes tsa tefiso libakeng tse itseng tsa molek'hule. Ts'ebetso ena e ile ea eketsa motlakase ho bromine ho 1.3V le carbon monoxide ho 3V, e leng se ileng sa etsa hore ho thehoe maqhama pakeng tsa liathomo tsa carbon. Sebopeho se hlahisitsoeng e ne e le selikalikoe se entsoeng ka polyyne, se kopantsoeng hammoho ka ho fapanyetsana li-bond tse tharo le tse le 'ngoe.
Netefatso ea allotrope e entsoeng e ile ea etsoa ka microscope ea matla a athomo ho hlahloba sebopeho sa selikalikoe. Ho feta moo, bafuputsi ba ile ba sebelisa microscope ea matla ea Kelvin le microscope ea ho hlahloba ho hlahloba kabo ea lielektrone ho orbitals ea molek'hule. Liphuputso tsena li netefalitse hore molek'hule e lebeletsoe habeli, e leng khahlanong le monko o monate.
Khokahano e atlehileng ea allotrope ena e ikhethang ea C16 e bula mekhoa e mecha ea ho etsa lipatlisiso mabapi le likhopolo tse ncha tsa k'hemistri le nts'etsopele e ka bang teng ea thepa e sebelisang li-allotrope tsa khabone. E emela mohato o moholo oa ho ea pele kutloisisong ea rona le ho qhekella meaho ea khabone.
Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)
Allotrope ke eng?
Allotrope e bolela mefuta e fapaneng kapa litokisetso tsa limolek'hule tsa ntho e le 'ngoe. Allotropes e ka bonts'a thepa e ikhethang ea 'mele le ea lik'hemik'hale.
Ke eng e etsang hore C16 carbon allotrope e ikhethele?
C16 carbon allotrope e entsoeng ka maiketsetso ea hlokomeleha hobane e khahlanong le monko o monate habeli. Thepa ena e e khetholla ho tse ling tsa carbon allotropes mme e na le litlamorao bakeng sa ho lekola likhopolo tse ncha tsa liteko le ho nts'etsapele lisebelisoa tse ncha.
Taba ea botsitso e ile ea hlōloa joang ts'ebetsong ea ho kopanya?
E le ho hlōla ho se tsitse ha li-precursors, sehlopha sa lipatlisiso se sebelisitse mahlahana a 'maloa a masking ho matlafatsa botsitso. Sena se ile sa lumella hore ho be le katleho e ntle ea motsoako oa carbon allotrope ea C16.
Ke lintho life tse ka sebelisoang patlisisong ee?
Khokahano e atlehileng ea C16 carbon allotrope e bula mamati a lipatlisiso tse ling mabapi le likhopolo tse ncha tsa k'hemistri le nts'etsopele e ka bang teng ea thepa e sebelisang meaho ea khabone e sa tloaelehang. E eketsa kutloisiso ea rona ea carbon allotropes le thepa ea bona.
(Mohloli: phys.org)