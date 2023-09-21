Vikram Lander le Pragyan Rover li emetse ho chaba ha letsatsi ho theha Puisano hape

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is prepared to make another attempt at establishing communication with its Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover as the sun rises over the lunar south pole on September 21.

Since their landing on the lunar south pole on August 23, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been conducting various experiments, including measuring electron densities in the Moon’s ionosphere and taking temperature readings of the lunar surface. The Pragyan rover even captured the first image of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface.

However, after approximately two weeks of inactivity on the Moon’s Shiv Shakti point, enduring freezing temperatures as low as -200 degrees Celsius, the duo will hopefully regain functionality with the arrival of sunlight.

The batteries of the lander and rover were put to sleep in a phased manner starting from September 2, with the solar panels oriented to receive light at dawn. The sunrise at the Chandrayaan-3 landing site will provide the necessary heat for the lander and rover to function. ISRO is now waiting for the batteries to recharge.

Once the lander and rover are powered back on, they will begin to execute the commands that have been fed into their systems. The rover will resume its exploration of the lunar surface, while the equipment onboard the lander will continue to collect data. ISRO Chairman, S Somanath, expressed hope that the equipment will come back to life on September 22.

The successful re-establishment of communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover would be a significant achievement for India, making it the fourth nation, after the US, China, and Russia, to successfully land on the Moon’s surface and the first to land on the lunar south pole.

