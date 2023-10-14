Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Sebopeho sa Haufinyane sa Naleli se Thibela Tekanyo e Nepahetseng ea Maqhubu a Phahameng a Hloahloa a Galaxy Stellar

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 14, 2023
Sebopeho sa Haufinyane sa Naleli se Thibela Tekanyo e Nepahetseng ea Maqhubu a Phahameng a Hloahloa a Galaxy Stellar

Kakaretso:
Analyzing young galaxies in the early universe is challenging because recent star formation can complicate measurements of their stellar masses. Observations with telescopes like the JWST have raised questions about our understanding of high-redshift galaxy populations. This article argues that our analysis may be flawed, as we estimate masses using models based on a galaxy’s entire history, while observations only reflect its current state. This discrepancy introduces uncertainties in derived masses. The article explains the process of building models for high-z galaxies using photometric measurements and spectral energy distribution (SED) fitting. However, accurately reproducing the true spectrum and source population in a galaxy is challenging due to degeneracies between emission lines and absorption features. Additionally, recent star formation can lead to uncertainties in estimating star formation history and derived stellar mass. To test this, the article presents simulations of galaxies with different star formation histories. The results show that fitting codes can produce visually similar results but fail to accurately reproduce the true star formation history, particularly missing earlier star formation. Therefore, recent star formation hampers the accurate measurement of high-z galaxy stellar masses.

Litlhaloso:
– High-z: High redshift; refers to objects in the early universe with redshift values greater than about 6.
– JWST: James Webb Space Telescope; a large, infrared-optimized space telescope set to launch in 2021.

mehloling
– Narayanan, D., Lower, S., Torrey, P., et al. (2022). “Outshining by Recent Star Formation Prevents the Accurate Measurement of High-z Galaxy Stellar Masses.” Submitted to ApJ Letters.
– Robertson, B., Popping, G., Goldstein, T., et al. (2022). “The Assembly of Galaxy Clusters through Cosmic Time.” The Astrophysical Journal, 910(2), 123.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

NASA e sibolla Asteroid e Atamela Lefatšeng

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Patlo e Hlollang ea Polanete ea Borobong: 'Nete kapa Tšōmo?

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Young Star Cluster Near Black Hole Challenges Theory of Star Formation

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

NASA e sibolla Asteroid e Atamela Lefatšeng

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Patlo e Hlollang ea Polanete ea Borobong: 'Nete kapa Tšōmo?

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Young Star Cluster Near Black Hole Challenges Theory of Star Formation

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sheba Leholimo la Bosiu Moketeng oa Lefifi la Skies Fringe o North York Moors National Park

Oct 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments