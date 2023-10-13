Bophelo ba Motse

Oct 13, 2023
Setsebi sa linaleli Hubert Reeves O hlokahala a le lilemo li 91

Setsebi sa linaleli Hubert Reeves, ea neng a tsebahala ka tlatsetso ea hae ho tumiseng saense ea sepakapaka, o ile a hlokahala a le lilemo li 91. O hlahetse Montreal ka July 13, 1932, Reeves o ile a hlaolela takatso e matla ea histori ea bokahohle qalong ea bophelo. O ne a ipabola lithutong tsa fisiks ’me a hahamalla thuto ea bolepi ba linaleli, a fumana lengolo la doctorate Univesithing ea Cornell.

Reeves o sebelitse joalo ka moeletsi oa mahlale oa NASA ka bo-1960 mme hamorao ea e-ba motsamaisi oa lipatlisiso Setsing sa Sechaba sa Lipatlisiso sa Mahlale sa Fora (CNRS). Nakong eohle ea mosebetsi oa hae, o ile a ngola libuka le ho etsa mananeo a hlahlobang potso ea bohlokoa ea hore na bokahohle bo na le moelelo.

Ntle le mosebetsi oa hae oa bonohe ba linaleli, Reeves e ne e le lets'olo le chesehang la tikoloho. Ka 2014, o ile a etsa boipiletso bo matla hore bo-ralipolotiki ba nke khato ho thibela polanete hore e se ke ea hlola e e-ba le baahi. O ne a lumela hore ho pholosa polanete ke taba ea pelo ’me a hatisa hore thuto ea tikoloho le lintho tse phelang ho eona e na le limillione tsa mathata a manyenyane a hlokang boinehelo ba letsatsi le letsatsi ho sebetsana le tsona.

Mora oa Reeves, Benoit Reeves, o phatlalalitse lefu la ntate oa hae ho Facebook, a hlalosa mesarelo ea lelapa mme a re, "Ntate oa rona ea ratehang o ile ho ea ba le linaleli."

Hubert Reeves o siea morao lefa la litlatsetso tsa mahlale le boinehelo ba ho boloka polanete ea rona. O tla hopoloa ka bokhoni ba hae ba ho hapa bamameli ka cheseho ea hae ea saense ea sebaka le boitlamo ba hae ba ho hlokomelisa ka litaba tsa tikoloho.

Mohloli: Phys.org

Litlhaloso:
Setsebi sa linaleli - rasaense ea ithutang lintho tsa leholimo, ho kenyeletsa linaleli, lihlopha tsa linaleli le bokahohle ka kakaretso.
Ho tuma - ho etsa hore taba e fihlellehe le ho khahla batho ka kakaretso.
Nako-nako - moralo oa maikutlo oo liketsahalo tsa 'mele li utloisisoang li etsahala ka nako e le' ngoe sebakeng le nako, joalokaha ho hlalositsoe ke khopolo ea Einstein ea kamano.
Lenyora la tsebo - takatso e matla le bohelehele ba ho fumana tlhahisoleseling le kutloisiso e ncha.
Lihlopha tsa linaleli - lihlopha tsa linaleli tse etsang mekhoa kapa libopeho tse hlokomelehang.
Doctorate - tekanyo e phahameng ka ho fetisisa ea thuto e fanoeng ke univesithi kapa koleche bakeng sa lipatlisiso tse tsoetseng pele.
CNRS - Setsi sa Sechaba sa Lipatlisiso tsa Saense, mokhatlo o moholo ka ho fetisisa oa lipatlisiso tsa mmuso Fora.
Mokhanni oa tikoloho - motho ea buellang ts'ireletso ea tikoloho mme a sebeletsa ho tlisa phetoho e ntle.
Elysee Palace - sebaka sa bolulo sa Mopresidente oa Fora.
AFP - Agence France-Presse, setsi se etelletseng pele sa litaba sa machabeng.

