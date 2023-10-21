Litšoantšo tse Tsoetseng Pele li Senola Maikutlo ka Long Valley Caldera ea California

Bo-rasaense ba Caltech ba sebelisitse mekhoa e tsoetseng pele ea ho nahana ho etsa lipatlisiso ka ts'ebetso e ntseng e eketseha ea litšisinyeho tsa lefatše ka har'a Long Valley Caldera ea California, seretse se chesang se foqohang seretse se chesang. Lilemong tse mashome a seng makae tse fetileng, sebaka sena se lithabeng tsa Eastern Sierra Nevada se bile le litšisinyeho tsa lefatše le ho theoha ha theko ea fatše, 'me mobu o nyoloha hoo e ka bang halofo ea inch selemo le selemo nakong ea liketsahalo tsena.
E eteletsoe pele ke Moprofesa Zhongwen Zhan, sehlopha sa bafuputsi se hlahisitse litšoantšo tse nang le lintlha tse ngata tse ka tlas'a lefatše tsa Long Valley Caldera, tse phunyeletsang ho fihla ho lik'hilomithara tse 10 ka holim'a lefatše. Liphuputso tsa bona li ile tsa hatisoa koranteng ea Science Advances ka October 18. Litšoantšo li senola hore kamore ea magma ea seretse se chesang e koahetsoe ke sekoahelo se tiileng sa lejoe le entsoeng ka kristale, le entsoeng ka ho pholile le ho tiisa magma ea metsi.
E le ho hlahisa litšoantšo tsena tse ka tlas’a lefatše, bo-rasaense ba ile ba sebelisa mokhoa o akarelletsang ho metha maqhubu a sisinyehang a tsoang litšisinyehong tsa lefatše. Ba ile ba sebelisa likhoele tsa fiber optic, tse tšoanang le tse sebelisoang litšebeletsong tsa marang-rang, ho etsa litekanyo tsa ho sisinyeha ha lefatše ka mokhoa o bitsoang distributed acoustic sensing (DAS). Mohala oa lik'hilomithara tse 100 oo ba o sebelisitseng ho etsa setšoantšo sa Long Valley Caldera o ne o lekana le 10,000 ea likarolo tse le 'ngoe tsa seismometer.
Ka nako ea likhoeli tse 18, sehlopha se ile sa tlaleha liketsahalo tse fetang 2,000 5 tsa ho sisinyeha ha lefatše, tseo bongata ba tsona e neng e le tse nyenyane hoo batho ba neng ba ke ke ba li utloa. Patlisiso ena e tšoaea lekhetlo la pele leo ka lona litšoantšo tse tebileng joalo, tse nang le qeto e phahameng li hlahisoang ho sebelisoa DAS. Lithuto tse fetileng tse sebelisang tomography ea lehae li ne li shebane feela le tikoloho e sa tebang e ka tlas'a lefatše botebong ba lik'hilomithara tse ka bang XNUMX, kapa li ne li akaretsa sebaka se seholo se nang le qeto e tlase.
Moprofesa Zhan oa hlalosa: “Le hoja re sa lumele hore sebaka sena se lokisetsa ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang se matla haholo, ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang ho ka ntša khase le mokelikeli o lekaneng ho baka litšisinyeho tsa lefatše le ho foqoha ha seretse se senyenyane. Ka mohlala, ka May 1980, Long Valley Caldera e ile ea e-ba le litšisinyeho tsa lefatše tse matla a mane a boholo ba 6.
Merero ea nako e tlang ea sehlopha e kenyelletsa ho sebelisa thapo ea lik'hilomithara tse 200 ho kena botebong ba Lefatše, ho fihla botebong ba lik'hilomithara tse 15 ho isa ho tse 20. Sena se tla nolofalletsa ho hlahlobisisoa ho eketsehileng ha kamore ea magma ea caldera, eo hangata e bitsoang “pelo ea eona e otlang.” Tšebeliso ea theknoloji ea DAS phuputsong ena e totobatsa bokhoni ba eona ba ho ntšetsa pele kutloisiso ea rona ea crustal dynamics le libakeng tse ling.
mehloling
- Scitech Daily
– Tsoelo-pele ea Saense