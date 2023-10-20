Bo-rasaense ba Sibolla ho Tsamaea ha Liathomo Tsa Tšepe Karolong e Tiileng ea Lefatše

Bo-rasaense ba sa tsoa etsa tšibollo e makatsang mabapi le motsamao oa liathomo tsa tšepe ka har'a khubu e tiileng ea Lefatše. Se fumanoeng sena se secha se fana ka leseli mabapi le matla a matla a motheo oa polanete ea rona le ho fana ka leseli mabapi le matla a lefatše a khoheli.
Moko-hare oa Lefatše o arotsoe ka likarolo tse peli: metsi a ka ntle a metsi le mokokotlo o tiileng o ka hare. Mokotla o tiileng oa ka hare, ho sa tsotellehe lebitso la oona, ha o sisinyehe ka ho feletseng. Ho 'nile ha tsejoa ka nako e telele hore ho na le ts'ebetso ea ho sisinyeha ha lefatše ka hare ho mokokotlo, empa hona joale bo-rasaense ba fumane hore liathomo tsa tšepe ka bomong li boetse li utloa ho sisinyeha.
Motsamao ona oa liathomo tsa tšepe ka har'a mokokotlo o tiileng o ka hare o na le litlamorao tsa bohlokoa kutloisisong ea rona ea matla a khoheli a Lefatše. Matla a makenete a hlahisoa ke ho sisinyeha ha tšepe e qhibilihisitsoeng karolong e ka ntle, 'me ho sisinyeha ha liathomo tsa tšepe karolong e ka hare ho ka susumetsa boitšoaro ba polanete ka kakaretso.
Ka ho ithuta maqhubu a seismic a tsamaeang ho pholletsa le Lefats'e, bo-rasaense ba ile ba khona ho bona liphetoho tse poteletseng tsa thepa ea bokahare bo ka hare. Liphetoho tsena li bontša ho tsamaea ha liathomo tsa tšepe, ho fana ka bopaki ba ho ba teng ha ketsahalo ena e neng e sa tsejoe pele.
Ho utloisisa motsamao oa liathomo tsa tšepe ka har'a mokokotlo o tiileng oa ka hare ke mohato oa bohlokoa oa ho utloisisa matla a matla a motheo oa Lefatše le matla a khoheli. Boithuto bona bo tlatselletsa tsebong ea rona ea tšebetso e kahare ea polanete ea rona mme e na le monyetla oa ho kenya letsoho ntlafatsong ea mafapha a kang geophysics le geomagnetism.
mehloling
– Thuto ea India | Litaba tsa morao-rao tsa thuto | Litaba Tsa Thuto ea Lefatše | Litaba tsa morao-rao tsa thuto