Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Thibela Immune Checkpoint Molecule e Bontša Tšepiso ea ho Phekola Kankere e Mabitla ea Bongoaneng

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Thibela Immune Checkpoint Molecule e Bontša Tšepiso ea ho Phekola Kankere e Mabitla ea Bongoaneng

A recent study conducted by researchers from Cima and the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, in collaboration with the international cooperative group Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG-ACT), has shown that blocking an immune checkpoint molecule could potentially reduce tumors and prolong survival in animal models of the most aggressive childhood cancer. The research, which took place at the Cancer Center Clínica Universidad de Navarra, focused on diffuse intrinsic stem glioma (DIPG), an aggressive brain stem tumor and the leading cause of death related to pediatric cancer.

Immunotherapy has proven to be a viable option for many types of cancer, but classical inhibitors have not been effective in treating DIPGs. However, the researchers discovered that the TIM-3 immune checkpoint molecule is highly expressed in both the tumor cells and the DIPG microenvironment. By inhibiting TIM-3, they were able to promote a proinflammatory tumor microenvironment that enhances the antitumor immune response.

The inhibition of TIM-3 led to increased long-term survival in experimental models, suggesting that it could be a potential therapeutic target for clinical trials in DIPG patients. This groundbreaking research offers hope for finding effective treatments for this aggressive childhood cancer.

The study was supported by funding from various public and private organizations, including the European Research Council, ChadTough-Defeat DIPG Foundation, Spanish Association Against Cancer, Vicky’s Dream, Adey Foundation, ACS Foundation, and the Pablo Ugarte Association.

Overall, this research highlights the potential of immunotherapy and the importance of identifying target molecules to improve treatment outcomes for patients with DIPG.

Sources: Cancer Cell journal, Cima University of Navarra

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Lefifi le Lekhetlo la Letsatsi le Tla Bonahala Alberta Moqebelong ona

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Sefefo sa Letsatsi: Kotsi ho Theknoloji ea Sejoale-joale le Meralo ea Motheo

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Sefefo se Senyang Solar se ka Amang Tsoelopele Kajeno

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

Lefifi le Lekhetlo la Letsatsi le Tla Bonahala Alberta Moqebelong ona

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Sefefo sa Letsatsi: Kotsi ho Theknoloji ea Sejoale-joale le Meralo ea Motheo

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Sefefo se Senyang Solar se ka Amang Tsoelopele Kajeno

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Helikopta ea NASA ea Bohlale Mars e Beha Rekoto e Ncha ea Lebelo sefofaneng sa bo-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments