Li-Black Holes li ka ba teng ka lipara tse leka-lekaneng ka ho phethahetseng, Lipontšo tsa Boithuto

Bafuputsi ba Univesithi ea Southampton, hammoho le basebetsi-'moho le bona ho tsoa liunivesithing tsa Cambridge le Barcelona, ba fumane hore masoba a matšo a ka ba teng ka lipara tse leka-lekaneng 'me li tšoaroa ka ho leka-lekana ke matla a bokahohle, a etsisa lesoba le le leng le leholo le letšo. Ho fumana hona ho phephetsa likhopolo tse tloaelehileng ka likoti tse ntšo, tse fanang ka maikutlo a hore li ka ba teng feela e le lintho tse ka thōko sebakeng.
Masoba a matšo ke lintho tsa bolepi ba linaleli tse nang le matla a khoheli a matla a makatsang, a matla hoo ho seng letho, leha e le khanya, le ka phonyohang ho tsona. Li teteane haholo, li na le boima bo ka lekanang Lefatše lohle sebakeng se senyenyane.
Ho ea ka likhopolo-taba tse tloaelehileng tse thehiloeng khopolong ea Einstein ea General Relativity, likoti tse ntšo li ka ba teng e le lintho tse tsitsitseng kapa tse ohiang ka botsona. Leha ho le joalo, matla a khoheli a qetella a li hohela le ho li thulana. Khopolo ena ke 'nete ha ho nahanoa ka Bokahohle bo sa fetoheng, empa ho thoe'ng haeba Bokahohle bo ntse bo atoloha kamehla?
Bafuputsi ba fana ka maikutlo a hore Bokahohleng bo ntseng bo atoloha kamehla, lipara tsa masoba a matšo li ka ba teng ka kutloano, e leng se etsang hore ho be le pono e fosahetseng ea lesoba le le leng le letšo. Sena se ka khoneha ka lebaka la "cosmological constant", e tsejoang hape e le matla a lefifi, e ileng ea hlahisoa ka khopolo ea Einstein. Ho lula ha bokahohle ho etsa hore Bokahohle bo potlake ka lebelo le sa khaotseng, bo amang tšebelisano le boteng ba masoba a matšo.
Ka mekhoa e rarahaneng ea lipalo, sehlopha se bontšitse hore masoba a mabeli a matšo a sa fetoheng a ka ba teng ka tekano, khoheli ea bona ea khoheli e bapisoa le katoloso e amanang le ho sa feleng ha bokahohle. Sena se bolela hore esita le Bokahohleng bo atolohang, likoti tse ntšo li boloka sebaka se tsitsitseng ho tloha ho tse ling. Matla a khoheli a lefella katoloso e lekang ho li arola.
Ha u le hole, likoti tse peli tse ntšo tse lekantsoeng li ne li tla hlaha e le lesoba le le leng le letšo, e leng ho etsang hore ho be thata ho khetholla pakeng tsa tse peli. Se fumaneng sena se bula menyetla ea lipatlisiso tse ling, kaha khopolo e ka sebetsa le ho likoti tse ntšo le tse ka bang le masoba a mangata a matšo.
Boithuto bona bo entsoe ke bafuputsi ba Univesithi ea Southampton, Univesithi ea Cambridge le Univesithi ea Barcelona. Liphuputso tsa bona li ile tsa hatisoa koranteng ea Physical Review Letters, 'me pampiri eo e ile ea hlahlojoa e le sengoloa sa Viewpoint.
mehloling
- Moprofesa Oscar Dias (Univesithi ea Southampton)
- Moprofesa Gary Gibbons (Univesithi ea Cambridge)
- Moprofesa Jorge Santos (Univesithi ea Cambridge)
- Ngaka Benson Way (Univesithi ea Barcelona)
- 'Static Black Binaries in de Sitter Space' - Litlhaku tsa Tlhahlobo ea 'mele