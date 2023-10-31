Phokotso e Ntle ea Photocatalytic ea CO2 Ka Litšebelisano tsa Moeti-moeti oa Bidirectional

Nts'etsopele ea litsamaiso tsa maiketsetso tsa photosynthesis bakeng sa ho fetolela CO2 hore e be lik'hemik'hale tsa bohlokoa ho bohlokoa ho rarolla ho futhumala ha lefatše le bothata ba matla. Mokhoa o mong oa ho fihlela sena ke ka ho kopanya phokotso ea CO2 le oxidation ea H2O ho fetolela matla a letsatsi hore e be matla a lik'hemik'hale, ho etsisa mokhoa oa photosynthesis. Leha ho le joalo, katleho ea phokotso ea CO2 e sitisoa ke thibelo ea kinetic bakeng sa oxidation ea metsi.
Ho ntlafatsa katleho ea phokotso ea CO2 ea photocatalytic, bafuputsi ba sebelisitse mahlahana a mahlabelo a elektronike ho khothaletsa karabelo. Leha ho le joalo, tšebeliso ea mahlahana ana a mahlabelo ha e khonehe moruong 'me e fokotsa matla a oxidation ea masoba a fotogenerated. Ho hlola mathata ana, bo-ramahlale ba hlahlobile ho kopanngoa ha phokotso ea CO2 le oxidation ea metsoako ea organic, e neng e tla hlahisa lik'hemik'hale tsa bohlokoa. Mokhoa ona o na le monyetla o eketsehileng oa ho sebelisa li-organic tse nkiloeng ka biomass joalo ka li-feedstocks, e leng se etsang hore ts'ebetso e tšoarelle.
E le ho ntlafatsa katleho ea phetisetso ea elektronike litsamaisong tsa photocatalytic, sehlopha sa lipatlisiso se tsoang Univesithing ea Theknoloji ea Tianjin, Chaena, se etelletsoeng pele ke Prof. Tong-Bu Lu, se ile sa hlahisa leano le lecha le thehiloeng lipuisanong tse peli tsa moeti-moeti. Ba fihletse sena ka ho bokella lintho tse thusang le ho arabela ka holim'a fotosensitizer. Khokahano ena e tobileng pakeng tsa catalyst/reactant le photosensitizer e fokotsa haholo sebaka seo bajari ba lifoto ba lokelang ho tsamaea, e leng se lebisang ntlafatsong e tsotehang ea katleho ea phokotso ea CO2.
Liphetho tsa thuto li bontšitse chai e ngata ea phokotso ea CO2 ho formic acid (1610 μmol g-1 h-1) ka khetho ea 96.5%. Ho phaella moo, likoti tse entsoeng ka lifoto tsa CdS (cadmium sulfide) li ile tsa felisoa ka potlako ke joala bo furfuryl bo kopantsoeng le β-CD (β-cyclodextrin), e leng se ileng sa etsa hore ho be le lihlahisoa tse ngata tsa 1567 μmol g-1 h-1 ka khetho e fetang 99%.
Patlisiso ena ea katleho e bula menyetla e mecha bakeng sa kaho ea litsamaiso tse sebetsang hantle haholo tsa maiketsetso tsa photosynthesis bakeng sa lits'ebetso tse sebetsang. Ka ho sebelisa litšebelisano tse peli tsa baeti le baeti, bafuputsi ba ka eketsa tšebeliso ea matla a letsatsi bakeng sa phokotso ea CO2 le organic oxidation, e lebisang tlhahisong ea lik'hemik'hale tsa bohlokoa. Mosebetsi ona o re atametsa haufi le ho fihlella dithekenoloji tse tsitsitseng le tse sebetsang hantle tsa phokotso ya khabone.
Likhopotso:
P: Tšebelisano-'moho ea baeti le baeti e ntlafatsa phokotso ea CO2 ea photocatalytic joang?
A: Litšebelisano tse peli tsa moeti-moeti li lumella hore catalyst le reactant li bokelloe holim'a photosensitizer, ho fokotsa sebaka sa phetisetso ea bajari ba lifoto le ho khothalletsa phokotso e sebetsang ea CO2.
P: Melemo ea ho kopanya phokotso ea CO2 le organic oxidation ke efe?
A: Ho kopanya phokotso ea CO2 le organic oxidation ho lumella tlhahiso ea lik'hemik'hale tse nang le boleng bo eketsehileng le tšebeliso ea lintho tse entsoeng ka biomass e le li-feedstocks tse ka nchafatsoang.
P: Liphetho tsa bohlokoa tsa patlisiso ee ke life?
K: Patlisiso e bonts'itse hore litšebelisano tse peli tsa moeti-moeti li ka ntlafatsa haholo ts'ebetso ea phokotso ea photocatalytic CO2, e lebisang ho chai e ngata ea formic acid le furfural ka khetho e ntle haholo.
P: Patlisiso ee e kenya letsoho joang ho litsamaiso tsa maiketsetso tsa photosynthesis?
A: Mosebetsi ona o fana ka mokhoa o mocha bakeng sa nts'etsopele ea mekhoa e sebetsang le e sebetsang haholo ea li-photosynthesis ea maiketsetso, e fanang ka tharollo e ka bang teng bakeng sa ho futhumala ha lefatše le ho boloka matla.
Source:
Chinese Journal of Catalysis. DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(23)64509-7