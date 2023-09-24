Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission: Asteroid samples set to land on Earth

The highly anticipated samples from Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission are set to enter Earth’s atmosphere today. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft, about the size of a transit van, released a capsule containing rubble and dust samples collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The capsule is traveling at around 27,650 miles per hour and is expected to land near Salt Lake City at 10:55 am ET. The spacecraft has already turned away from Earth to begin a new mission to explore another asteroid, Apophis.

Discovered in 1999, Bennu is a ‘rubble-pile asteroid’, composed of a jumble of space rocks held together by gravity. These rocks are believed to have broken off from a larger body and are approximately 4.6 billion years old, dating back to the formation of the solar system. Bennu is known to be rich in carbon-based substances and water-containing clay minerals, suggesting that liquid water was once present on the larger body from which it formed.

Scientists are eager to study the samples from Bennu as they could provide insights into the ingredients that contributed to the formation of planets, including Earth, and the creation of environments suitable for life. Additionally, studying Bennu will help researchers better predict and defend against potential asteroid strikes. Although there is no immediate risk of impact, Bennu is classified as ‘potentially hazardous’ and orbits the sun every 1.2 years, coming close to Earth every six years.

The Osiris-Rex mission, which began in 2016, involved mapping Bennu to select the best site for sample recovery. The chosen destination was the asteroid’s Nightingale Crater. Once the samples land, they will be immediately retrieved to prevent contamination and transported to Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

This mission is significant as the Bennu samples act as a time capsule from the early days of our solar system, offering valuable insights into the origins of life and the nature of asteroids.

Sources: Nasa