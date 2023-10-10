Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Boloka $160 ho Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope Nakong ea Amazon Prime Day 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 10, 2023
Boloka $160 ho Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope Nakong ea Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Lefifi le Lekhetlo la Letsatsi le Tla Bonahala Alberta Moqebelong ona

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Sefefo sa Letsatsi: Kotsi ho Theknoloji ea Sejoale-joale le Meralo ea Motheo

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Sefefo se Senyang Solar se ka Amang Tsoelopele Kajeno

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

Lefifi le Lekhetlo la Letsatsi le Tla Bonahala Alberta Moqebelong ona

Oct 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Sefefo sa Letsatsi: Kotsi ho Theknoloji ea Sejoale-joale le Meralo ea Motheo

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mehele ea Lifate ea Boholo-holo e Senola Sefefo se Senyang Solar se ka Amang Tsoelopele Kajeno

Oct 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Helikopta ea NASA ea Bohlale Mars e Beha Rekoto e Ncha ea Lebelo sefofaneng sa bo-62

Oct 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments