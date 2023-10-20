Hubert Reeves: Setsebi sa linaleli le Saense Communicator

Hubert Reeves, setsebi sa linaleli sa Canada le Sefora se hlokahetseng haufinyane tjena a le lilemo li 91, e ne e se feela rasaense ea tummeng empa hape e le setsebi se hlaheletseng sa puisano. O hlahetse Montreal ka 1932, Reeves o ile a ba le tjantjello ea thuto ea linaleli a sa le monyane, a hlahloba lefatše la tlhaho le ho ithuta linaleli e le setsebi sa linaleli. Ho khahloa ha hae ke bokahohle ho ile ha etsa hore a hahamalle thuto ea linaleli, 'me qetellong a fumana PhD Univesithing ea Cornell 'me ea e-ba moeletsi oa lenaneo la NASA.

Reeves o ne a tsebahala ka bokhoni ba hae ba ho hlalosetsa batho ka kakaretso likhopolo tse rarahaneng tsa saense, 'me o ne a batla ho arolelana lerato la hae la saense le bokahohle le bamameli ba bangata. Ka 1981, o ile a hatisa buka e nang le sehlooho se reng "Patience dans l'Azur" (Atoms of Silence: An Exploration of Cosmic Education), e ileng ea rekisoa ka ho fetisisa Fora 'me ea fetoleloa lipuong tse 25. Buka ena e ile ea rorisoa ka bokhoni ba eona ba ho fetola bonohe ba linaleli hore e be pale e makatsang, 'me e ile ea tiisa botumo ba Reeves e le setsebi se hloahloa sa ho buisana le mahlale.

Nakong eohle ea mosebetsi oa hae, Reeves o ngotse libuka tse fetang 40, ho kenyelletsa le lihlooho tse 'maloa tsa bana. O ile a tloaeleha thelevisheneng ea Fora, a hlaha mananeong a tummeng a lipuo a bile a hapa bamameli ka moriri oa hae o mosoeu o hlaha, mahlo a hae a benyang le mokhabiso oa Quebec. Boitšoaro ba hae bo khahlehang le ba ho kopanela bo ile ba etsa hore e be sebui se batloang lefatšeng la batho ba buang Sefora, moo a ileng a tsejoa e le Sefora se lekanang le Carl Sagan.

Reeves e ne e se sebui sa mahlale feela empa hape e le setsebi se ka sehloohong sa tikoloho. Ka tjantjello o ile a buella tšireletso ea tlhaho ’me a lemosa ka likotsi tsa ho ipolaea tseo batho ba tobaneng le tsona. O ne a lumela hore batho hase mefuta e khethiloeng le hore re tlameha ho jara boikarabelo bakeng sa liketso tsa rōna ho tiisa hore re phela.

Menehelo ea Hubert Reeves lefapheng la bonohe ba linaleli le puisano ea mahlale e siile tšusumetso e tšoarellang. Bokhoni ba hae ba ho koala lekhalo pakeng tsa tsebo ea saense le batho ka kakaretso bo susumelitse batho ba bangata hore ba nahanisise ka liphiri tsa bokahohle le ho baballa le ho sireletsa lintho tsa tlhaho.

