Siena Galaxy Atlas: 'Mapa o Felletseng oa Cosmos

Siena Galaxy Atlas (SGA) ke 'mapa o felletseng oa bokahohle o kenyelletsang sebaka, sebaka, le boemo ba lik'hemik'hale tsa lihlopha tsa linaleli tse 380,000 ho pholletsa le halofo ea sepakapaka bosiu. E ntlafalitsoe ke sehlopha sa litsebi tsa linaleli ka Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) Legacy Survey, SGA e kopanya lintlha tse tsoang liphuputsong tse tharo tse pharalletseng tse phethiloeng lipakeng tsa 2014 le 2017. 'Mapa o fana ka leseli le nepahetseng ka libaka, libopeho le boholo ba makholo a diketekete tsa melala e meholo ya dinaledi.
Pele ho thehoa SGA, lihlopha tsa pele tsa linaleli li ne li e-na le lintlha tse sa nepahalang, tse kang maemo a fosahetseng le boholo ba lihlopha tsa linaleli, hammoho le tse ling tseo e neng e se lihlopha tsa linaleli empa e le linaleli kapa lintho tsa khale. SGA e felisa liphoso tsena bakeng sa karolo e kholo ea leholimo le ho ntlafatsa litekanyo tsa khanya bakeng sa lihlopha tsa linaleli, ntho e neng e sa fumanehe ka botšepehi pele bakeng sa sampole ea boholo bona.
SGA ke sesebelisoa sa bohlokoa bakeng sa litsebi tsa linaleli tse ithutang ka sebōpeho sa molala oa linaleli le sebōpeho sa Bokahohle. E thusa ho fana ka setšoantšo se felletseng sa bokahohle le ho tšehetsa lipatlisiso tse ling. Liphuputso tsa bokahohleng tse kang SGA li thusa bo-rasaense ho tseba mekhoa e pharaletseng ho pholletsa le palo ea lintho, ho beha lintho tse ncha tse sibollotsoeng, le ho khetholla batho ba batlang ho lekoa.
Lintlha tsa SGA li tsoa ho libonela-hōle tse fapaneng, ho kenyeletsoa Dark Energy Camera, Mosaic3 camera, le Beijing-Arizona Sky Survey. Liphuputso tsena li ile tsa nka litšoantšo ka maqhubu a optical le infrared wavelengths, tse nkang sebaka sa 20,000 square degrees, e leng hoo e ka bang halofo ea leholimo bosiu. SGA hape ke phuputso ea pele ea ho fana ka datha mabapi le liprofaele tse khanyang tsa lihlopha tsa linaleli.
SGA, e reheletsoeng ka Siena College e New York, e fumaneha mahala inthaneteng ho litsebi tsa linaleli le sechaba. Ntle le tšebeliso ea eona ea saense, atlase e na le litšoantšo tse ngata tsa lihlopha tse ntle tsa linaleli, e leng se etsang hore e be mohloli oa bohlokoa ho mang kapa mang ea thahasellang ho hlahloba sekhutlo sa rona sa Bokahohle.
mehloling
