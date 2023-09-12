Litsebi tsa linaleli li Fumana Li-Black Holes tse Haufi ka ho Fetisisa Lefatšeng ho Hyades Cluster

Litsebi tsa linaleli li hlahisitse hore masoba a matšo a haufi ka ho fetisisa Lefatšeng e ka ba a laletseng Hyades Cluster, e sebakeng se bohōle ba lilemo tse 150 tsa khanya ho tloha letsatsing. Ho sibolloa hona ho fana ka maikutlo a hore likoti tsena tse ntšo e ka ’na eaba li ile tsa ntšoa sehlopheng lilemong tse limilione tse fetileng ’me hona joale li ntse li lelera sehlopheng sa linaleli feela. Ha ho bapisoa le lesoba le letšo le haufi le neng le tsejoa pele, batho bana ba bacha ba tla ba haufi le Lefatše ka makhetlo a leshome.
Sehlopha sa Hyades ke sehlopha se bulehileng, se nang le linaleli tse makholo sehlopheng sa linaleli sa Taurus. Lihlopha tse bulehileng ke lihlopha tsa linaleli tseo ho lumeloang hore li thehile ka nako e le 'ngoe ho tsoa lerung le le leng la khase le lerōle. Ka lebaka leo, linaleli tse ka har'a lihlopha tsena li arolelana litšobotsi tse tšoanang ho latela metsoako ea lik'hemik'hale le lilemo.
Ho batlisisa ka boteng bo ka bang teng ba masoba a matšo Sehlopheng sa Hyades, sehlopha sa bafuputsi se etelletsoeng pele ke Stefano Torniamenti oa Univesithi ea Padua se ile sa etsa lipapiso tsa motsamao oa linaleli le ho iphetola ha lintho ka har'a sehlopha. Lipapiso tsena li ne li kenyelletsa masoba a matšo, 'me liphetho li ile tsa bapisoa le litebello tse entsoeng ke sebonela-hōle sa Gaia mabapi le lebelo le maemo a linaleli sehlopheng.
Bafuputsi ba fihletse qeto ea hore mehlala ea papiso e lumellanang hantle le litebello e ne e kenyelletsa masoba a mabeli kapa a mararo a matšo ka har'a sehlopha. Ho feta moo, lipapiso tse entseng hore masoba a matšo a ntšitsoe ho Hyades lilemong tse fetang limilione tse 150 tse fetileng le tsona li tsamaellana le data ea Gaia. Sena se fana ka maikutlo a hore haeba likoti tse ntšo li ne li lelekoa ka mabifi sehlopheng, ho ba teng ha tsona pele ho ne ho tla bonahala ho baahi ba linaleli.
Esita le haeba likoti tse ntšo li se li tlohile ho Hyades, lipapiso li bontša hore li tla lula e le masoba a matšo a haufi le Lefatše. Litlaleho tse fetileng tsa masoba a matšo a haufi-ufi ho Earth, Gaia BH1 le Gaia BH2, li ile tsa sibolloa selemong sena 'me li fumaneha 1,560 le 3,800 light-years ka ho latellana. Ha ho bapisoa, masoba a matšo a ka bang teng Sehlopheng sa Hyades a ka ba haufi haholo.
Patlisiso e totobatsa phello ea sebonela-hōle sa Gaia, se lumelletseng litsebi tsa linaleli ho ithuta maemo le metsamao ea linaleli ka lihlopha tse kang tsa Hyades khetlo la pele. Ka ho lekanya ka nepo maemo le ho sisinyeha ha linaleli tse limilione tse likete, Gaia e nolofalletsa ho lemoha tšusumetso ea matla a khoheli ho tsoa linthong tse patehileng tse kang likoti tse ntšo.
Liphuputso tsa phuputso ena li fana ka leseli mabapi le boteng le kabo ea masoba a matšo sehlopheng sa linaleli le ho kenya letsoho kutloisisong e ntle ea ho iphetola ha lihlopha tsa linaleli. Patlisiso e phatlalalitsoe ho Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
mehloling
- "Litsebi tsa linaleli li fumana masoba a matšo a haufi le Lefatše." Space.com.
- "Likoti tse ntšo tse haufi ka ho fetisisa Lefatšeng li kanna tsa lalla Hyades Cluster." Atlas e Ncha