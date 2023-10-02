Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti e Bontša Mokhoa oa ho noa Kofi sebakeng

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 2, 2023
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti e Bontša Mokhoa oa ho noa Kofi sebakeng

A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrating how coffee is consumed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Cristoforetti demonstrates the unique process of drinking coffee in space.

The video begins with Cristoforetti attempting to drink coffee from a regular cup, but it does not flow out due to the lack of gravity. She then retrieves a specially designed cup known as a “space cup.” Cristoforetti pours coffee into the space cup and successfully drinks it.

The specially designed space cup is part of the Capillary Beverage investigation conducted by NASA. These microgravity cups collect data on the passive movement of complex fluids and help engineers understand capillary fluid physics. The cup’s unique design utilizes surface tension, wetting conditions, and special geometry to deliver the liquid to the lip of the cup.

The video, shared on October 1, has garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 1,900 likes. Viewers commented on the fascinating demonstration, with one Instagram user expressing their desire for a late-night coffee after watching the video.

mehloling
- European Space Agency (ESA)
- NASA

Overall, the video offers an intriguing insight into the challenges astronauts face in consuming everyday beverages in space and highlights the innovative solutions developed to overcome these obstacles.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Ho Khanya ha Bluewalker 3 Satellite e Hlahisa Matšoenyeho Har'a Litsebi tsa linaleli

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Li-Antibodies tse Neutralizing (bnAbs) le Karolo ea tsona ho Tšoaetso ea HIV-1

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

China e Rera ho Atolosa Seteishene sa Sepakapaka ha ISS e Haufi le Qetellong ea Bophelo

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

U hlotsoe

Science

Ho Khanya ha Bluewalker 3 Satellite e Hlahisa Matšoenyeho Har'a Litsebi tsa linaleli

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Li-Antibodies tse Neutralizing (bnAbs) le Karolo ea tsona ho Tšoaetso ea HIV-1

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

China e Rera ho Atolosa Seteishene sa Sepakapaka ha ISS e Haufi le Qetellong ea Bophelo

Oct 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Northrop Grumman e Kopana le Mabotho le Sebaka sa Voyager ho Commercial Space Station Venture

Oct 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments