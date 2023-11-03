Ho Utulla Papali ea Cosmic: Ho Utloisisa Bokahohle bo Atolohang

Liphiri tse pota-potileng Bokahohle bo ntseng bo atoloha li tsoela pele ho khahla bo-rasaense le ba chesehelang maikutlo ka ho tšoanang, esita le ka mor’a lilemo tse ka bang lekholo ho tloha ha le sibolloa. Lipotso tse mabapi le sesosa, katoloso ea pele, sekhahla, le liphello tse tebileng tsa keketseho e ntseng e eketseha ka sekhahla li ’nile tsa tsietsa likelello tsa rōna. Leha ho le joalo, ho fumana kutloisiso e tebileng ea likhopolo tsena ke habohlokoa, haholo-holo ha ho tluoa tabeng ea ho ruta moloko o mocha.
A re ke re hlahlobeng tepo e rarahaneng ea katoloso ea bokahohle le ho manolla liphiri tsa eona mohato ka mohato.
Semelo sa khopolo-taba: Lilemong tse fetang lekholo tse fetileng, litsebi tsa thuto ea linaleli tse kang Alexander Friedmann li ile tsa iteta sefuba ho sebelisa khopolo ea Einstein ea kamano e akaretsang le Bokahohle ka kakaretso. Ka 1922, Friedmann o ile a fumana li-equations tse tsotehang tseo esale e le motheo oa thuto ea bokahohle. O ile a bontša hore Bokahohle bo tletseng ka mokhoa o tšoanang ka mefuta e sa tšoaneng ea lintho, mahlaseli, le matla, 'me bo e-na le thepa e tsitsitseng ka mahlakoreng 'ohle, bo ke ke ba lula bo tsitsitse ebile bo tsitsitse. Ho e-na le hoo, e tlameha ho hola kapa ho fokotsoa. Sekhahla sa ho hola kapa ho honyela ho ipapisitse le matla a matla a mefuta e fapaneng ea matla a Bokahohle le ho kobeha ha sebaka. Likhopolo tsena tse tebileng, tse qapiloeng e le lipalo tsa Friedmann, li thehile kutloisiso ea rōna ea bokahohle.
Maikutlo a pele le ho sibolloa ha ho atolosoa ha bokahohle: Bopaki ba ho hola ha bokahohle bo hlahile ho tsoa linthong tse 'maloa tsa bohlokoa. Ho sibolla phetohelo ea Henrietta Leavitt ea kamano ea nako le khanya bakeng sa linaleli tse feto-fetohang tsa Cepheid ho ile ha thusa litsebi tsa linaleli ho lekanya bohōle ba linaleli tsena le ho fumana bohole ba bokahohle. Maikutlo a Vesto Slipher mabapi le ho fetoha ha mela ea spectral ho “nebulae” ea spiral le elliptical e ile ea senola hore lintho tsena li ne li furalla ho rōna ka lebelo le makatsang. Tekanyo ea Edwin Hubble ea Cepheids ka har’a li-nebula tsena e ile ea tiisa khopolo ea hore Bokahohle bo ntse bo atoloha.
Litšibollo tsena, li kopantsoe le tlhokomeliso ea hore sebaka sa sebaka sa sehlopha sa linaleli ka ho toba se lekana le bofubelu ba sona, se pakile hore Bokahohle bo ne bo sa tsitsa empa bo ntse bo tsoela pele ka matla. Hubble Constant, e leng tekanyo ea sekhahla sa katoloso, e ile ea hlahisoa ho lekanya katoloso ena. Maikutlo a morao-rao le tsoelo-pele ea theknoloji e ntlafalitse kutloisiso ea rona ea katoloso, e lebisang ho tekanyo e nepahetseng ea Hubble Constant.
Leeto la ho utloisisa Bokahohle bo ntseng bo atoloha le hole le ho fela. Bo-ramahlale ba tsoela pele ho batlisisa liphiri tse ka hare, ha mahlale a macha le litebello li sutumelletsa meeli ea tsebo ea rona. Ka ho teba haholoanyane tšebetsong ea bokahohle, re fumana kananelo e khōloanyane bakeng sa sebōpeho se tsotehang sa Bokahohle ba rōna.
LBH
Ke eng e entseng hore Bokahohle bo qale ho atoloha?
Lebaka le tobileng la ho atoloha ha pele ha Bokahohle e ntse e le taba ea lipatlisiso tse tsoelang pele. Hona joale bo-rasaense ba hakanya hore ketsahalo e tsejoang ka hore ke ho Bang ho Hoholo ke eona e bakileng keketseho, empa ho ntse ho hlahlojoa mekhoa e nepahetseng ka mor'a eona.
Ke hobane’ng ha ho sibolloa ha keketseho e ntseng e eketseha ka sekhahla e le habohlokoa?
Ho elelloa ha keketseho e ntseng e eketseha ka sekhahla ho na le liphello tse tebileng kutloisisong ea rōna ea Bokahohle. E fana ka maikutlo a ho ba teng ha matla a nyonyehang a bitsoang matla a lefifi, a tsamaisang ho potlakisa. Matla a lefifi a etsa karolo e kholo ea matla a Bokahohle, empa ho ntse ho le thata hore na 'nete ke eng.
Bo-rasaense ba kholisehile hakae kutloisisong ea bona ea ho hōla ha bokahohle?
Kutloisiso ea rona ea katoloso ea bokahohle e bile teng haholo lilemong tse lekholo tse fetileng. Leha moralo oa mantlha o fanoeng ke li-equation tsa Friedmann o ntse o le matla, litebello tse tsoelang pele le litekanyo tse ntlafalitsoeng li ntse li tsoela pele ho ntlafatsa kutloisiso ea rona. Bo-rasaense ba lula ba leka ho ntlafatsa mehlala le likhopolo tsa bona ho finyella kutloisiso e tebileng ea ketsahalo ena ea bokahohle.