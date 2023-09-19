Thuto ea Argyle Volcano e Hlalosa Leseli la ho Fumana Lichelete tse Ncha tsa Taemane

Bafuputsi ba Univesithing ea Curtin ba fumane tšibollo ea bohlokoa thutong ea majoe a nang le daemane a tsoang seretse se chesang sa Argyle Australia Bophirimela. Ba khethile karolo ea boraro e sieo e hlokahalang bakeng sa ho theha litaemane tsa bohlokoa tse pinki. Se fumanoeng sena se ka ba le tšusumetso e kholo patlisisong ea lefats'e ea li-depositi tse ncha tsa taemane.
phuputso e entsoeng, e hatisitsoeng ka Nature Communications, e senola hore ho phaella ho carbon tebileng ka hare ho Lefats'e le matla a tsoang ho thulana lipoleiti tectonic, ho ba teng ha litaemane pinki holim'a Lefatše hloka hore lik'honthinenteng tse neng li "otlolloa" nakong ea khefu ea k'honthinente e makholo a limilione tsa lilemong tse fetileng. Ho otlolla hona ho ile ha baka likheo karolong e ka holimo ea Lefatše eo ka eona magma e jereng taemane e ka phahamang.
Mofuputsi ea ka sehloohong Dr. Hugo Olierook o hlalosa hore Argyle e hakanngoa hore e na le lilemo tse limilione tse likete tse 1.3, e leng se etsang hore e be lilemo tse limilione tse 100 ho feta kamoo ho neng ho lumeloa pele. Ho thehoa ha eona ho amahanngoa le ho arohana ha k'honthinente ea boholo-holo. Sebaka seo polokelo ea taemane ea Argyle e leng ho sona e bile teng ka lebaka la ho thulana pakeng tsa sebaka sa Kimberley le karolo e ka leboea ea Australia, ho ileng ha baka lebali naheng eo le ka mohla le ke keng la fola ka botlalo.
Dr. Olierook o hatisa hore ho kopanngoa ha carbon e tebileng, ho thulana ha k'honthinente, le ho otlolla ha naha ho bohlokoa bakeng sa ho fumana litaemane tse pinki. O lumela hore ka ho tsebahatsa metsoako ena e meraro, hoa khoneha ho sibolla li-deposit tse ncha tsa taemane, tse tšoanang le morafo o tummeng oa Argyle, oo pele e neng e le mohloli o moholo ka ho fetisisa oa litaemane tsa tlhaho lefatšeng.
Leha ho le joalo, Dr. Olierook oa lumela hore ho batla lichelete tse ncha tsa taemane tse pinki ho tla baka mathata. Boholo ba libaka tsa litaemane li fumanoe bohareng ba lik'honthinente tsa boholo-holo hobane ho bonolo ho fumana libaka tse ka foqohang seretse se chesang. Sebaka se foqohang seretse se chesang sa Argyle, se mateanong a lik'honthinente tse peli tsa boholo-holo, se hlahisitse karolo e fetang 90 lekholong ea litaemane tse pinki lefatšeng.
Mongoli-'moho le setsebi sa thuto ea ka sehloohong Murray Rayner oa Rio Tinto o hatisa bohlokoa ba lilemo le sebaka sa Argyle volcano ho utloisisa ho thehoa ha mahakoe ana a sa tloaelehang le a bohlokoa. Boithuto bona bo entsoe ke bafuputsi ba ikopantseng le Setsi sa John de Laeter sa Univesithi ea Curtin, Timescales of Mineral Systems Group, le Earth Dynamics Research Group.
Qetellong, ho sibolloa ha leseli la boraro le hlokahalang bakeng sa ho tsebahatsa li-depositi tse ncha tsa taemane ho bula menyetla e mecha bakeng sa lipatlisiso tsa litaemane. Hona joale bafuputsi ba na le kutloisiso e betere ea maemo a hlokahalang bakeng sa ho thehoa ha litaemane tse pinki ’me ba tla tsoela pele ho batla libaka tse ka foqohang seretse se chesang Australia le libakeng tse ling.
Mohloli: Univesithi ea Curtin, Nature Communications.