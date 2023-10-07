Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Baepolli ba lintho tsa khale ba sibolla "Golden Orbs" ka Tunnel ea Maya

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 7, 2023
Baepolli ba lintho tsa khale ba sibolla "Golden Orbs" ka Tunnel ea Maya

Archaeologists working in the former Maya heartlands have made an unprecedented discovery – two “golden orbs” found inside a previously hidden tunnel. The orbs, made of clay wrapped in a gold film, were found in a side tunnel beneath the Temple of the Feathered Serpent in Mexico. The walls of the tunnel were also covered in a gold substance, leading researchers to believe that the space served a sacred ritual purpose. Some researchers speculate that the walls were designed to mimic the cosmos and provide the Maya with a space to study the night sky.

Notably, the Maya calendar is heavily calibrated to the orbital parameters of the planets in our solar system, particularly the inner planets. The Maya were particularly fascinated by the orbit of Mars, as shown in the Dresden Codex, the oldest known written account from the Americas. The codex displays the Maya tracking and describing their calendar in relation to Mars’ movement across the sky.

The golden orbs could have played a significant role in the Maya’s study of the Red Planet, aiding them in their comprehensive understanding of the night sky. Although their exact purpose is still uncertain, the discovery of these orbs provides further evidence of the Maya’s advanced scientific knowledge and their unparalleled understanding of celestial bodies.

mehloling

– Source article: [Insert URL of source article]

– Definition of Maya civilisation: [Insert definition of Maya civilisation]

– Definition of Teotihuacan: [Insert definition of Teotihuacan]

– Definition of synodic period: [Insert definition of synodic period]

– Definition of Dresden Codex: [Insert definition of Dresden Codex]

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Ho sututsa Meeli ea Mechini e Menyenyane ka Mekhoa e Ipahallang

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ho Nepaha ha Meetso ea Metsi ea OPC le ea OPC3 ho Predictive Water Viscosity

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Baahelani ba Galactic: NGC 3558 le LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

U hlotsoe

Science

Ho sututsa Meeli ea Mechini e Menyenyane ka Mekhoa e Ipahallang

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ho Nepaha ha Meetso ea Metsi ea OPC le ea OPC3 ho Predictive Water Viscosity

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Baahelani ba Galactic: NGC 3558 le LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Sebaka sa Letsatsi sa Aditya-L1 sa India sa Solar Space Observatory se Koetlisetsoa Tokiso

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments