Leqhoa la Leoatle la Antarctic le Tla Tlase, le Tsosa Matšoenyeho ka Phetoho ea Tlelaemete

Ho ea ka Setsi sa Naha sa Lehloa le Leqhoa sa US (NSIDC), tekanyo ea leqhoa ea leoatle e pota-potileng Antarctica e fihletse maemo a tlaase haholo nakong ea mariha. Khatelo-pele ena e hlahisitse matšoenyeho har'a bo-rasaense mabapi le liphello tse potlakileng tsa phetoho ea tlelaemete sebakeng sa polar e ka boroa. Ho fokotseha ha leqhoa la leoatleng ho ka ba le liphello tse bohloko ho liphoofolo tse kang li-penguin, tse itšetlehileng ka leqhoa bakeng sa ho ikatisa le ho hōlisa malinyane a tsona. Ho phaella moo, ho fokotseha ha khanya ea letsatsi ho bontšoang ke leqhoa le lesoeu ho khutlela sepakapakeng ho tlatsetsa ho futhumaleng ha lefatše.
Ka September 10th, tekanyo ea leqhoa la leoatle la Antarctic e fihlile tlhōrōng ea lisekoere-k'hilomithara tse limilione tse 16.96, e leng palo e tlaase ka ho fetisisa ea mariha ho tloha ha litlaleho tsa sathelaete li qala ka 1979. Sena se emela ho fokotseha ha lik'hilomithara tse ka bang limilione tse 1 ha ho bapisoa le tlaleho ea mariha e fetileng e behiloeng ka 1986. NSIDC e phahameng Rasaense Walt Meier o ile a hlalosa sena e le “selemo se senyehileng ka ho fetesisa.”
Le hoja Arctic e se e bile le liphello tse kholo tsa phetoho ea boemo ba leholimo, le leqhoa la leoatleng le ntseng le senyeha ka potlako lilemong tse leshome tse fetileng, liphello tsa leqhoa la leoatleng la Antarctic ha li na bonnete. Leha ho le joalo, phetoho ea morao-rao e lebisang maemong a tlase sebakeng sena e hlahisitse matšoenyeho har'a bo-ramahlale ba hore phetoho ea maemo a leholimo e kanna ea iponahatsa Antarctica.
Phuputso e phatlalalitsoeng koranteng ea Communications Earth le Environment pejana khoeling ena e bontšitse hore mocheso o futhumetseng oa leoatle, o hlohlelletsoang haholo ke khase e bakoang ke batho, e tlatsetsa ho fokotseha ha leqhoa la leoatle ho tloha ka 2016. Se fumanoeng sena se lumellana le tlhokahalo ea ho fokotsa mocheso oa sethopo. tlhahiso ea khase ho sireletsa tikoloho e senyehang le libaka tse hoammeng tsa lefatše.
Litlhahlobo tse ling le lipatlisiso li ea hlokahala ho utloisisa ka botlalo se boleloang ke maemo ana a leqhoa a leoatle a tlase haholo Antarctica, empa ho bohlokoa hore ho nkoe mehato ea ho fokotsa phetoho ea maemo a leholimo le ho fokotsa litlamorao tse mpe lefatšeng.
mehloling
- Reuters