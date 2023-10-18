Lihalale tsa Leqhoa la Antarctic li Lahla Molumo ka Sekhahla se Tsosang, Lipontšo tsa Boithuto

Phuputso e ncha e sebelisang data ea sathelaete e senotse hore 40% ea likhalase tsa leqhoa tse phaphametseng tsa Antarctica li fokotsehile haholo ka lilemo tse 25 tse fetileng. Libaka tsa leqhoa tsa Antarctica li phetha karolo ea bohlokoa ho tsitsisa leqhoa la kontinenteng le ho fokotsa ho phalla ha tsona leoatleng. Leha ho le joalo, tahlehelo ea leqhoa ha e felle feela lishelefong tse phaphametseng empa e boetse e akarelletsa ho phalla ha leqhoa ho tloha k’honthinenteng ka boeona. Liphuputso li hlahisitse matšoenyeho har'a bafuputsi, ba hlalosang boemo e le "boikutlo bo habeli."
Thuto, e hatisitsoeng koranteng e hlahlobiloeng ke lithaka Science Advances, e sebelisitse litšoantšo tsa radar tsa satellite tsa 100,000 ho hlahloba liluloana tsa leqhoa tsa 162 ho pota Antarctica ho tloha 1997 ho ea 2021. E bontšitse hore 71 ea likhalase tsena tsa leqhoa li bile le phokotso e kholo ea molumo, e lokolla hoo e ka bang 67 trillion. metric tons ea metsi a hloekileng a qhibilihisitsoeng ka leoatleng.
Phallo ena ea metsi a hloekileng e ka ama mekhoa ea ho potoloha ha lefatše ka ho fokotsa sekhahla sa metsi a holim'a metsi haufi le lipalo, ho fokotsa ho theoha le ho thibela ho thehoa ha metsi a tebileng. Tahlehelo ea leqhoa ha e ajoa ka ho lekana ho pholletsa le k'honthinente, 'me karolo e ka bophirimela ea Antarctica e na le tahlehelo e kholo ka ho fetisisa ka lebaka la metsi a futhumetseng a senyang lishelefo tsa leqhoa ho tloha tlase.
Sebaka sa Leqhoa sa Getz se hukung e ka boroa-bophirima ho k'honthinente le Leqhoa la Leqhoa la Pine Island, le haufi le Leqhoa la Thwaites "Doomsday", li bile le tahlehelo e kholo haholo. Ka lehlakoreng le leng, Amery Ice Shelf metsing a batang a lehlakoreng le ka bochabela e fumane leqhoa nakong ea thuto.
Liphuputso tsa phuputso li fana ka bopaki bo bong ba phetoho e tsoelang pele ea boemo ba leholimo, kaha boemo ba leholimo bo futhumetseng bo tsoela pele ho kenya letsoho ho fokotseng liraka tsa leqhoa. Litahlehelo tsena tse potlakileng li totobatsa tlhoko e potlakileng ea ho nka khato ea lefats'e ho fokotsa phetoho ea maemo a leholimo le ho sireletsa tikoloho ea Antarctica e bonojoana.
Mehloli: Science Advances, European Space Agency