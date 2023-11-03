Maikutlo a Macha ka Sebopeho sa Khoeli le Thuto ea Lefatše ea Geological

Ke khale bo-rasaense ba phehisana khang ka maemo a amanang le ho bōptjoa ha khoeli, empa khopolo e atileng e fana ka maikutlo a hore ho bile teng ka lebaka la ho thulana pakeng tsa Lefatše le polanete e batlang e lekana le Mars. Leha ho le joalo, phuputso ea morao-rao e hatisitsoeng ho Tlhaho e phephetsa mohopolo ona ka ho sisinya hore masala a khohlano ena a ntse a ka fumanoa seaparong sa Lefatše.
Boithuto bona, bo etelletsoeng pele ke sehlopha sa machaba sa bo-ramahlale, bo sebelisitse mekhoa e tsoetseng pele ea computational fluid dynamics ho sekaseka liphapang tse haufi le khubu ea Lefatše. Ho lumeloa hore liphapang tsena ke bopaki ba ho thulana ha khoeli e bileng teng ka lilemo tse libilione tse 4.5 ho ileng ha tsoala khoeli. Liphuputso tse fetileng li ne li shebane haholo le "debris disk" e ileng ea thehoa pele ho khoeli, ho hlokomoloha phello ea tšusumetso Lefatšeng ka boeona.
Moporof Deng Hongping wa Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, eo e bileng pulamadiboho ya mekgwa ya computational fluid dynamics e sebediswang phuputsong ena, o hlalositse hore pono e tlwaelehileng ya phello ya ho bopa ha kgwedi e lebisang ho “homogenization” ya sebopeho sa Lefatshe e ka nna ya se nepahale. Ho e-na le hoo, phuputso e fana ka maikutlo a hore ho thulana ho ile ha fella ka ho fapana ka har'a kobo ea Lefatše, ho sebetsa e le sesosa sa ho iphetola ha lintho tsa polanete.
Theia, e leng polanete e boholo ba Mars, ho lumeloa hore e ile ea thulana le sebōpeho sa pele sa Lefatše, Gaia, 'me ea etsa lithōle tse ileng tsa qetella li kopane ho etsa khoeli. Likhopolo tsa pejana li ne li fana ka maikutlo a hore khoeli e ne e na le lintho tsa Theian ha Lefatše le ne le boloka mesaletsa ea Gaian. Leha ho le joalo, liphuputso tse ileng tsa latela li bontšitse ho tšoana ho tsotehang ha ho hlophisoa ha Lefatše le khoeli.
Liphuputso tse fetileng tse entsoeng ke Moprofesa Deng Hongping li bontšitse hore kobo e tlase ea Lefatše e ntse e na le sebopeho se phahameng sa silicon sa thepa ea Gaian ea pele ho tšusumetso. Boithuto ba morao-rao bo thehile holim'a liphuputso tsena, bo fana ka tlhaloso ea stratification ea bokaholimo ba Lefatše.
Ngaka Qian Yuan oa Setsi sa Theknoloji sa California o khothalelitse hore tlhahlobo e nepahetseng ea lisampole tse fapaneng tsa majoe, tse kopantsoeng le tšusumetso e ntlafalitsoeng le mehlala ea ho iphetola ha lintho, e nolofalletsa bo-ramahlale ho tseba sebopeho sa thepa ea Gaia le Theia, ho fana ka leseli nalaneng ea setsi sa letsatsi se ka hare. ka botlalo.
Ho feta moo, phuputso ena e fana ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le ho thehoa le ho lula ha li-exoplanet ho feta tsamaiso ea rona ea letsatsi. Ka ho ithuta ka ho iphetola ha lintho tsa lefatše ka lebaka la ho thulana ho hoholo, bo-rasaense ba ka fumana khothatso ea ho utloisisa litsamaiso tse ling tsa lipolanete.
Khopolo e atileng mabapi le ho bōptjoa ha khoeli ke efe?
Khopolo e atileng e fana ka maikutlo a hore khoeli e ile ea thehoa ha polanete e boholo ba Mars, e bitsoang Theia, e thulana le sebōpeho sa pele sa Lefatše, e leng Gaia.
Boithuto ba morao-rao bo qholotsa joang kutloisiso ea khale ea phello ea ho bopa khoeli?
Phuputso ea morao tjena e fana ka maikutlo a hore ho thulana pakeng tsa Lefatše le Theia ha hoa ka ha lebisa ho kopanngoeng ka ho feletseng ha thepa, joalokaha ho ne ho lumeloa pele. Ho e-na le hoo, mesaletsa ea khohlano ena e ntse e ka fumanoa ka har'a kobo ea Lefatše, e leng se tlatsetsang phetohong ea jeoloji ea polanete.
Lithuto tse fetileng tsa Moprofesa Deng Hongping li bontšitse eng ka kobo ea Lefatše?
Liphuputso tse fetileng li bonts'itse hore seaparo sa ka tlase sa Lefatše se na le thepa ea Gaian ea pele ho phello, e khetholloang ka sebopeho se phahameng sa silicon, se thusang ho hlalosa stratification ea bokaholimo ba Lefatše.
Ke lintlha life tse ka fumanoang ka ho ithuta ka ho iphetola ha lefatše?
Ho ithuta ka thuto ea ho iphetola ha lintho tsa lefats'e ka lebaka la ho thulana ho hoholo ho fana ka leseli la bohlokoa mabapi le sebopeho le ho lula ha li-exoplanet ho feta tsamaiso ea lipolanete tsa rona. Patlisiso ena e fana ka khothatso ea ho utloisisa litsamaiso tse ling tsa lipolanete.