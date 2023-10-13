Eba le Eclipse ea Annular Solar e Regina

Ka Moqebelo hoseng, Amerika Leboea e tla bona ha khoeli e sira letsatsi, 'me baahi ba Regina ba na le monyetla o motle oa ho bona ketsahalo ena ea leholimo. Nakong ea ho fifala ha letsatsi ka annular, khoeli e tla pakeng tsa letsatsi le Lefatše ha e ntse e le sebakeng se hōle ka ho fetisisa ho tloha Lefatšeng, e leng se etsang hore letsatsi le se ke la koaheloa ka ho feletseng.
Ho tloha Regina, letsatsi le tla ba le boholo ba liperesente tse 61 le tšireletso ea liperesente tse 51 ka bongata, ho latela Saskatchewan Science Center. Ho fifala ha khoeli ho tla etsahala ho tloha ka 9:20 hoseng ho fihlela ka 11:53 hoseng, e le hore baahi ba Regina ba bone ha khoeli e sira khoeli ka mokhoa o sireletsehileng, ba ka etela Saskatchewan Science Center pakeng tsa 9 hoseng le 12pm.
Setsi sa Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Centre se tla ba teng Setsing sa Saense, se fana ka mefuta e sa tšoaneng ea libonela-hōle le likhalase tsa letsatsi bakeng sa bashebelli hore ba shebe letsatsi ba sireletsehile. Ho bohlokoa ho sebelisa tšireletso e khethehileng ea mahlo e etselitsoeng ho shebella letsatsi, kaha ho sheba letsatsi ka ho toba nakong ea ho fifala ha letsatsi ho ka ba kotsi mahlong. Mekhoa e meng ea ho sheba ha khoeli e sira letsatsi e kenyelletsa ho sebelisa projeke ea likoti kapa mokhoa oa ho shebella ka tsela e sa tobang.
Ka sebele ketsahalo ena ea leholimo ke pono e ka bonoang, ’me baahi ba Regina ba khothalletsoa ho sebelisa monyetla ona o ikhethang. Paka botle le mohlolo oa ho fifala ha letsatsi ha annular ha u ntse u netefatsa polokeho ea hau ka tšireletso e nepahetseng ea mahlo kapa mekhoa e meng ea ho shebella. Ke monyetla oa ho bona boloi ba bokahohle ba rona ka mahlo.
mehloling
– Setsi sa Saskatchewan Saense
- Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) Regina Center