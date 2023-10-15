Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Ho Eclipse ha Letsatsi ho Annular ho Thabisa Bahlahlobi ba Linaleli le Litsebi tsa linaleli

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 15, 2023
Ho Eclipse ha Letsatsi ho Annular ho Thabisa Bahlahlobi ba Linaleli le Litsebi tsa linaleli

Stargazers and astronomers were treated to a stunning celestial event recently – an annular solar eclipse. This cosmic phenomenon could be seen in parts of the US, Mexico, and South and Central America. While US residents had the chance to witness at least a partial eclipse, those within the path of annularity were able to see the full “ring of fire” effect.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking out most of the Sun’s light but leaving a thin ring, or annulus, visible. This type of eclipse is quite rare, as it only happens when the Moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Dr. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, described the annular solar eclipse as a “really cool thing to see.”

The path of the October 14 annular solar eclipse stretched across a wide area. It began in Oregon at 09:13 local time and passed through several states before reaching Texas at 12:03 local time. From there, it was visible across Central and northern South America. Sky-gazers were reminded to protect their eyes while observing the eclipse, using solar viewing glasses rather than regular sunglasses.

The next annular solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021, and will be visible in parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. This upcoming celestial event will surely captivate the attention of stargazers and astronomers once again.

mehloling
– The British Broadcasting Corporation
- NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

NASA e sibolla Asteroid e Atamela Lefatšeng

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Patlo e Hlollang ea Polanete ea Borobong: 'Nete kapa Tšōmo?

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Young Star Cluster Near Black Hole Challenges Theory of Star Formation

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

U hlotsoe

Science

NASA e sibolla Asteroid e Atamela Lefatšeng

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Patlo e Hlollang ea Polanete ea Borobong: 'Nete kapa Tšōmo?

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Young Star Cluster Near Black Hole Challenges Theory of Star Formation

Oct 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Sheba Leholimo la Bosiu Moketeng oa Lefifi la Skies Fringe o North York Moors National Park

Oct 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments