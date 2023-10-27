Anisotropic Lattice e Senola Menyetla e Mecha ho Chiral Nanophotonics

Chirality, thepa ea asymmetry e khethollang ntho ho tloha setšoantšong sa eona sa seipone, ke khopolo ea motheo likarolong tse sa tšoaneng tsa saense. Sebakeng sa nanophotonics, ho fihlela litšebelisano tse matla tsa leseli la chiral e ntse e le phephetso e kholo. Leha ho le joalo, lipatlisiso tsa morao-rao tse etelletsoeng ke Dr. Li Guangyuan Setsing sa Shenzhen sa Advanced Technology (SIAT), Chinese Academy of Sciences, se bontšitse mokhoa o mocha oa ho susumetsa chirality e matla ka metasurfaces ka ho sebelisa mehaho ea anisotropic lattice.
Phuputsong ea bona e phatlalalitsoeng ho Laser & Photonics Reviews, sehlopha sa lipatlisiso se ile sa senola likarabo tse matla tsa chiroptical tse bakoang ke tlhophiso ea lattice ea anisotropic. Ka ho senya symmetry ea nakoana ho x- le y-directions ha ba ntse ba boloka seipone sa symmetry ea li-nanostructures, ba ile ba khona ho hlahisa matla a planar chirality ntle le ho senya boleng ba boleng (Q factor).
Tlas'a liketsahalo tse tloaelehileng, silicon metasurface e bontšitse mokhoa oa planar chiral o nang le circular dichroism (CD) ea 0.37 le Q factor ea 1220. Q factor e ne e le makhetlo a 'maloa ho feta ea planar bound states continuum (BIC) metasurfaces. Ho feta moo, bafuputsi ba hlokometse hore lets'oao la boleng ba CD le ka fetoloa ka ho fetola nako ea lattice ka lehlakoreng la x le amanang le tsela ea y. Ho feto-fetoha ha maemo ho lokisa karabelo ea chiral ho bula mekhoa e mecha ea ho rala lisebelisoa tsa chiroptical tse nang le litšobotsi tse lakatsehang.
Katleho e ka har'a ts'ebeliso ea li-surface lattice resonances (SLRs), tse hlahang ka har'a khokahano e kopaneng lipakeng tsa melumo ea lehae le anomaly ea Rayleigh. Li-SLR li fana ka ts'ebetso e ntle haholo ea pono le bokhoni ba ho hatella ho monya le tahlehelo ea mahlaseli. Ka ho sebelisa thepa ena, bafuputsi ba ile ba khona ho fumana CD e phahameng ea 0.86 le Q factor e phahameng joalo ka 1700.
Liphuputso li na le litlamorao tse kholo bakeng sa lits'ebetso tse fapaneng, ho kenyeletsoa li-chiral sensing le wavefront modulation. Li-high-Q le li-chiroptical metasurfaces tse matla tse entsoeng ke sehlopha sa Dr. Li li na le monyetla oa ho fetola tšimo ea chiral nanophotonics, ho bula tsela bakeng sa tsoelo-pele ea biochemical chiral sensing, chiral emission or lasing, le chiral nonlinear likarabo.
LBH:
P: Chirality ke eng?
A: Chirality e bolela thepa ea ntho e ke keng ea lumellana le setšoantšo sa seipone sa eona ka ho fetolela kapa ho potoloha.
P: Metasurfaces ke eng?
A: Metasurfaces ke meaho ea maiketsetso ea sub-wavelength e nolofalletsang taolo e ntle ea litšebelisano tsa leseli.
P: Ntho ea boleng (Q factor) ke eng?
A: Ntho ea boleng ke tekanyo ea bokhoni ba ho boloka matla le ho senya tsamaiso ea resonant.
P: li-surface lattice resonances (SLRs) ke eng?
A: Li-resonances tsa Surface lattice ke likhokahano tse hokahaneng lipakeng tsa li-resonances tsa lehae le anomaly ea Rayleigh, e fanang ka ts'ebetso ea pono le ho fokotsa tahlehelo lits'ebetsong tsa motlakase.
P: Ke lits'ebetso life tse ka bang teng tsa li-high-Q le li-metasurfaces tse matla tsa chiroptical?
A: Metasurfaces ena e na le ts'ebeliso e ts'episang ho sensing ea chiral le ho feto-fetoha ha maqhubu a maqhubu.