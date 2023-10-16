Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Utulla Mahlale a Macha le Matla a AI

Science

Khohlano ea Bokamoso ea Andromeda le Milky Way

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 16, 2023
Khohlano ea Bokamoso ea Andromeda le Milky Way

Scientists predict that a dramatic event is set to unfold in the distant future: a head-on collision between the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and our own Milky Way. Astronomers have observed that Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to us, is moving towards our galaxy due to their mutual gravitational pull. While this merger won’t occur for another 4 billion years, such galactic collisions are common in the universe.

Through simulations, researchers have gained insight into what this collision will look like from Earth. Contrary to popular belief, catastrophic collisions between stars are relatively rare in these types of events. Instead, the primary form of interaction is gravitational. As the galaxies merge, streams of stars will be flung outward, resulting in the creation of tidal tails and bridges. The spiral structures of both galaxies will gradually disappear, leaving behind a new elliptical supergalaxy referred to as “Milkomeda” by scientists.

The collision between Andromeda and the Milky Way will have a profound impact on the view of the night sky for any future skygazers left on Earth. The skies will be distorted beyond recognition, with the formation of new emission nebulae and open clusters filling our line of sight. The collision will also trigger a wave of intense star formation, illuminating the skies with new wonders.

For more detailed information on “Milkomeda” and its implications for astronomy enthusiasts, refer to Avi Loeb and Thomas Cox’s story from the June 2008 issue of Astronomy magazine.

mehloling
– NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), T. Hallas, and A. Mellinger (Photoillustration)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Li-Giants tsa Khase li Tloaelehile ho Feta kamoo ho Neng ho Ne ho Nahannoe Pele, Litlhahiso tsa Thuto

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Tšisinyeho e Matla ka ho Fetisisa ea Mars e Kileng ea Rekotoa e Bakiloeng ke Matla a Tectonic, Eseng Tšisinyeho ea Asteroid

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Litsebi tsa linaleli li Fumana Likristale tse Nyenyane tsa Quartz Sebakeng sa Exoplanet WASP-17b

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

U hlotsoe

Science

Li-Giants tsa Khase li Tloaelehile ho Feta kamoo ho Neng ho Ne ho Nahannoe Pele, Litlhahiso tsa Thuto

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Tšisinyeho e Matla ka ho Fetisisa ea Mars e Kileng ea Rekotoa e Bakiloeng ke Matla a Tectonic, Eseng Tšisinyeho ea Asteroid

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Litsebi tsa linaleli li Fumana Likristale tse Nyenyane tsa Quartz Sebakeng sa Exoplanet WASP-17b

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Patlisiso e Ncha e bonts'a Leruarua le Felisitse Bongata ba Li-Fin Whales tsa Pacific North Lekholong la bo20 la lilemo.

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments