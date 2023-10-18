Litaemane tsa Boholo-holo li Khantša Kaho ea Lik'honthinente Tsa Lefatše le Tsoelo-pele

Bafuputsi ba sibollotse lintlha tsa bohlokoa mabapi le sebopeho le motsamao oa lik'honthinente tsa Lefatše ka tlhahlobo ea litaemane tsa khale tse tebileng haholo. Litaemane tsena, tse entsoeng pakeng tsa limilione tse 650 le 450 lilemong tse fetileng motheong oa Gondwana e kholo ka ho fetisisa, li ile tsa shebisisoa ke sehlopha sa machaba sa litsebi. Liphuputso li fana ka leseli la hore na linaha tse kholo ka ho fetisisa tse kang Gondwana li ile tsa bōptjoa joang, tsa tsitsisoa le ho falla ho pholletsa le polanete.
Litaemane, tse entseng limilione ho isa ho limilione tse likete tse fetileng, li fana ka fensetere e ikhethang ea seaparo sa Lefatše. Ba na le bokhoni ba ho phela le ho tlaleha lipotoloho tsa boholo-holo tsa pōpo le timetso ea k'honthinente, tse fanang ka leseli la tšebetso e tebileng ea polanete ea rōna. Ho falla ha lik'honthinente, ho tsejoang e le "supercontinent cycle," ho phetha karolo ea bohlokoa ho li-plate tectonics le ho bōptjoa ha lefatše le lengata la Lefatše.
Ka ho hlahloba li-microscopic silicate le sulfide inclusions ka har'a litaemane, bafuputsi ba khonne ho li hlahisa ka botebo ba lik'hilomithara tse 300 ho isa ho tse 700 ka tlas'a motheo oa Gondwana. Sena se ile sa senola ts'ebetso e neng e sa tsejoe pele e neng e sa tsejoe moo mafika a jereng litaemane a ileng a matlafala nakong ea ha ho etsoa litaemane 'me a eketsa lisebelisoa ho keel ea supercontinent. Ha Gondwana a qala ho arohana lilemong tse ka bang limilione tse 120 tse fetileng, litaemane, hammoho le li-rock inclusions tsa tsona, li ile tsa phatloha ho ea holim'a Lefatše liketsahalong tse mabifi tsa seretse se chesang.
Libaka tseo ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang ho bang teng kajeno, tse kang Brazil le Afrika Bophirimela, e kile ea e-ba karolo ea sebaka se seholohali sa Gondwana. Sena se bontša hore litaemane li ile tsa falla ka likotoana tse fapaneng tsa supercontinent ha li ntse li qhalana. Patlisiso e fana ka maikutlo a mokhoa o mocha oa kholo ea k'honthinente, moo thepa e batlang e le nyane e fihla metsong ea likotoana tsa khale tsa k'honthinente, e teteaneng le ho li tjhesetsa hammoho.
Mongoli ea ka sehloohong oa thuto, Dr. Karen Smit oa Wits School of Geosciences, o hatelletse bohlokoa ba lipatlisiso tsena ho utloisisa ho iphetola ha lintho le motsamao oa lik'honthinente. O ile a totobatsa karolo ea bohlokoa ea lik'honthinente bakeng sa ho boloka bophelo Lefatšeng 'me a totobatsa kamano ea lipatlisiso le nts'etsopele ea bophelo le litšobotsi tse ikhethang tsa polanete ea rona.
Boithuto bona bo fana ka mokhoa o matla oa ho batlisisa lits'ebetso tse tebileng tsa tectonic tse amanang le potoloho ea supercontinent. Bafuputsi ba na le tšepo ea ho ntšetsa pele lipatlisiso tsena ka ho theha laboratori e ncha ea isotope Univesithing ea Witwatersrand e Afrika Boroa. Sena se tla etsa hore lithuto tsa kamoso tsa ho kenyelletsoa ha litaemane li etsoe sebakeng sa heno, ho holisa kutloisiso ea rona ea hore na lik'honthinente li bile teng joang le hore na li bōpile Lefatše joang.
Source:
- Suzette Timmerman, lilemo tsa taemane tsa Sublithospheric le potoloho ea supercontinent, Nature (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06662-9