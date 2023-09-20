Litšoantšo tsa Seipone: Bafuputsi ba Sheba Alice Rings ka Lab

By

Bafuputsi ba US le Finland ba bone mehele ea Alice ka laboratoring lekhetlo la pele. Li-rings tsa Alice ke li-vortices tse kang li-rings tse fetolang litefello tsa li-monopoles leha e le life tse fetang ho tsona, li susumetsoa ke seipone se kang seipone bukeng ea Lewis Carroll "Through the Looking-Glass." Teko e sebelisitse liathomo tsa ultracold mme e ka fana ka leseli mabapi le lits'ebetso tsa mantlha ho particle physics le cosmology.

Ho sibolloa ha sehlopha ho kopantseng lipatlisiso tse peli tse hlahileng lilemo tse ka bang 35 tse fetileng. Mokhoa o mong oa lipatlisiso o kenyelletsa likhoele tsa cosmic, e leng liphoso tse inahaneloang tsa 1D nakong ea sepakapaka. Likhoele tsena li ka ba le litlamorao tse tebileng ho thuto ea bokahohle, kaha li ka fetola lintho hore e be antimatter. Haeba likhoele tsa cosmic li teng, li tla tsejoa e le likhoele tsa Alice.

Mokha oa bobeli oa lipatlisiso o shebane le li-monopoles, e leng lintlha tse bonngoeng tsa tefiso sebakeng. Li-monopoles le likhoele li ka jara litefiso tse bolokiloeng tsa topological, tse ka bang litefiso tsa 'mala oa makenete, oa motlakase kapa oa quark. Lilemong tsa bo-1980, bafuputsi ba ile ba hlokomela hore li-monopole li ka holofala ho ba sebopeho se kang loop se bitsoang Alice ring ha se shebiloe haufi.

Ntho e 'ngoe e khahlang ea selikalikoe sa Alice ke hore haeba monopole e 'ngoe e feta bohareng ba eona, monopole e ka fetoha antiparticle. Sena se bontša bokahohle bo entsoeng seipone moo antimatter e renang holim'a lintho.

Ka 2015, ho ile ha e-ba le katleho e kholo ha bafuputsi ba theha monopole ka har'a condensate ea Bose-Einstein, e leng khase ea liathomo tsa rubidium e pholileng haufi le zero e feletseng. Boithuto ba morao-rao bo kopantseng mekhoa ea liteko le mekhoa ea papiso ho bona nako ea ho iphetola ha li-monopoles ka har'a condensate. Bafuputsi ba fumane hore li-monopoles li bola ka har'a mehele ea Alice, 'me ba khona ho bona ka ho toba likarolo tse' maloa tsa mehele ea Alice ha monopole e ntse e fetoha.

Liphuputso tsena li na le moelelo oa kutloisiso ea rona ea maro a quantum, a fana ka maikutlo a hore libopeho tse fetolang lintho hore e be li-antimatter li ka itlhahela feela tlas'a maemo a itseng. Bafuputsi ba tšepa hore teko ea bona e ka fana ka sethala sa bohlokoa sa ho hlahloba mekhoa ea motheo bokahohleng.

Mohloli: Tlhaho ea puisano

Litlhaloso:

- Li-rings tsa Alice: li-vortices tse kang lihele tse fetolang litefello tsa li-monopoles tse fetang ho tsona, li susumetsoa ke seipone se kang seipone sa "Through the Looking-Glass"

- Monopoles: lintlha tse le 'ngoe tsa tefiso sebakeng

- Likhoele tsa cosmic: mefokolo e inahaneloang ea 1D nakong ea sepakapaka e nang le litlamorao tse tebileng ho thuto ea bokahohle.

